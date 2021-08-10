Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX weighed down by virus concerns, Fed taper talk

By Harish Sridharan
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

* Indonesia stocks hit nearly three-week low * Stocks in Philippines, S.Korea and Taiwan fall * Markets in Malaysia closed for public holiday By Harish Sridharan August 10 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging currencies dropped against a buoyant dollar on Tuesday, as upbeat U.S. jobs data fanned hopes that the Federal Reserve might soon start tapering its stimulus, and as COVID-19 curbs in various parts of the region weighed on sentiment. The South Korean won shed 0.4% to lead losses, while the Indian rupee, Singapore's dollar and the Taiwanese dollar traded flat to slightly lower. U.S Treasury yields rose overnight and pulled the dollar up after record-high job openings raised prospects of the Fed reducing bond-buying and tapering its massive coronavirus-driven stimulus. "Positive results on the U.S. labour conditions give additional confidence for global investors to shift their investment perspective destination from emerging countries to advanced countries," analysts at Maybank said in a note. China stocks recovered from an early drop of 0.5% even as major Wall Street investment banks including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley all cut their growth forecasts for the country. China's export growth unexpectedly slowed in July, pointing to a slowdown in the country's industrial sector in the second half of the year, while COVID-19 cases continue to climb. The yuan saw marginal gains. Stocks in Jakarta fell 1%, hitting their lowest in nearly three weeks, while the rupiah weakened by 0.1%. Indonesia on Monday extended its COVID-19 curbs on populous Java and Bali islands until Aug. 16, but will ease them in 26 areas, as official data showed infections have plunged in the capital Jakarta but are increasing elsewhere. Shares in India and Singapore rose, with gains in financial stocks aiding markets in both countries. Philippine equities dipped 0.1% even as the local economy returned to year-on-year growth in the second quarter. Gross domestic product rose 11.8% in the June quarter, beating expectations of a 10% expansion in a Reuters poll. Taiwan shares dropped even as the island's exports rose for a 13th straight month in July and set a new record amid sustained strong demand for tech products to support remote working. Markets in Malaysia, were closed due to a public holiday. Highlights ** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index was PT Buana Artha Anugerah Tbk, down 6.98% ** Singapore stocks rose 0.6% ** China's blue-chip index up 0.5% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0634 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCK DAILY % DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.06 -6.44 0.24 1.62 China +0.11 +0.76 0.44 1.06 India -0.16 -1.76 0.56 16.94 Indonesia -0.14 -2.36 -1.04 1.42 Malaysia +0.00 -4.87 0.47 -8.02 Philippines +0.26 -4.67 -0.14 -7.23 S.Korea -0.48 -5.53 -0.53 12.87 Singapore -0.01 -2.68 0.59 12.38 Taiwan +0.00 +2.36 -0.92 17.59 Thailand +0.00 -10.43 0.50 6.80 ​​ (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asia#South China#Emerging Markets#Fed#The Federal Reserve#The South Korean#Indian#Taiwanese#U S Treasury#Maybank#Jpmorgan#Morgan Stanley#Java#Philippine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stocks hit record highs as Fed tapering concerns ease

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Global shares hit record highs Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July, easing concerns that the Federal Reserve will imminently signal a scaling back of bond purchases. The data showed tentative signs inflation had peaked as supply-chain disruptions work their...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed taper talk lifts dollar ahead of inflation test

SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near a four-month high against the euro and scaled a five-week peak on the Japanese yen on Wednesday, as traders awaited U.S. inflation data and wagered a high reading could pressure the Federal Reserve to wind back policy support. The greenback has...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX buoyed by sliding dollar, Peruvian sol leads

* Peruvian central bank raises interest rates * Colombia's peso hits four-week high * Brazil real set for fourth weekly decline (Adds comments, updates prices throughout) By Shreyashi Sanyal Aug 13 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose as the U.S. dollar fell on Friday, with the Peruvian sol leading gains after the country's central bank hiked its key lending rate, while Colombia's peso hit a four-week high. Peru's sol firmed 0.6%, set for its first weekly rise in four weeks. The central bank delivered a 25-basis-point hike in rates to 0.5% to contain inflation. But the bank said it was still committed to an expansive monetary policy to combat the pandemic's effects on the economy. "The decision comes after a recent increase in both observed and expected inflation, though the communique highlighted the need for an expansive policy stance and noted that real rates are still at historic lows," Citi analysts wrote in a client note. "This hike begins the normalization cycle, and we now expect at least an additional 50 bp in hikes this year." A fall in the dollar after the University of Michigan's index of consumer sentiment hit its lowest since 2011, also helped boost Latin American currencies. Colombia's peso extended gains to a fourth straight session. The currency jumped 2% in the last session, cheered by the government's plan to sign road contracts worth $5.39 billion. Colombia's poor highways and delays to modernize them are considered by analysts as one of the main factors reducing competitiveness in the country's economy and its international trade. Brazil's real steadied after falling earlier in the session as prices of iron ore, an export item, fell amid fiscal and political uncertainty. The real is set for its fourth straight week of losses, underperforming regional peers which were all on track to post gains on the week. Mexico's peso rose 0.5% after falling on Thursday when the central bank hiked rates as expected, but on a split vote between monetary policy committee members. Some voted for rates to be held. Workers at Chile's Esondida mine, the world's biggest copper deposit, approved a revised contract, mine operator BHP said. That saw copper prices steadying after the possibility of falling supply on a likely strike raised prices for the red metal. Chile, the largest copper producer, saw its currency slip 0.2%. Among stocks, Brazil's Bovespa stocks index rose 0.2%, lifted by heavyweight Petrobras. The index was also boosted by cosmetics company Natura & Co , owner of Avon and The Body Shop, which reported on Thursday a second-quarter profit compared with a loss a year ago. Chile's main stocks index hit a seven-week high. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1911 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1282.18 -0.68 MSCI LatAm 2493.60 0.54 Brazil Bovespa 120906.50 0.17 Mexico IPC 51408.75 0.7 Chile IPSA 4416.00 0.94 Argentina MerVal 69254.50 -0.343 Colombia COLCAP 1265.95 0.59 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2394 0.27 Mexico peso 19.8738 0.36 Chile peso 775.6 -0.34 Colombia peso 3838.12 0.44 Peru sol 4.076 0.08 Argentina peso (interbank) 97.1000 -0.02 Argentina peso (parallel) 178 0.28 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by David Holmes and Marguerita Choy)
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dollar retreats as consumer sentiment dives

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August, raising worries of a dent in economic activity. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment index fell...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan steadies ahead of Fed minutes and Beijing's policy signals

SHANGHAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan was largely flat against the dollar on Friday and looked set for a marginal weekly gain, as market participants awaited next week's Federal Reserve minutes and Beijing's policy signals for more clues on the currency's outlook. The Chinese yuan has been stable in recent weeks. Investors expect this to continue due to a strong trade surplus and their belief that authorities will try and minimise volatility in the currency as they try to broaden regulatory oversight of domestically oriented industries and trim leverage. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4799 per dollar, 45 pips or 0.07% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4754. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4790 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4784 at midday, 7 pips firmer than the previous late session close. If the market closes the late night session at the midday level, the yuan would have gained 0.1% to the dollar for the week, reversing a 0.35% loss a week ago. Traders said the dollar was likely the key factor influencing the yuan's movements in the near term, as the market remained focused on the timing of the Fed tapering. "U.S. data and tapering talks should continue to affect the market," said a trader at a foreign bank. Some market economists and analysts believe the Fed actions could be critical for the timing of any PBOC monetary easing, as the central bank tries to prop up the economy without adding too much downard pressure on the yuan. Investors will eye how the Chinese central bank rolls over a batch of 700 billion yuan ($108.07 billion) worth of medium-term loans next Tuesday, as it tries to gauge any policy signals. "The coronavirus resurgence and the pressure to roll over a large amount of maturing medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans will spur the PBOC to review their policy framework, in our view," said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ. "We believe that the central bank will go beyond liquidity injections, possibly retooling the targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) like in 2018-19, and to include support for 'green' financing, likely with a 15 basis points rate cut from the current 2.95%." China is also due to release its monthly fixing of lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) next Friday. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.957 from the previous close of 92.981, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4791 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4799 6.4754 -0.07% Spot yuan 6.4784 6.4791 0.01% Divergence from -0.02% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.77% Spot change since 2005 27.76% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.76 98.71 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.957 92.981 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4791 -0.01% * Offshore 6.6575 -2.67% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . ($1 = 6.4774 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
MarketsLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Morgan Stanley expects sooner Fed taper, Treasury yields to rise

* Major U.S. indexes just above flat; banks underperform. Aug 13 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MORGAN STANLEY EXPECTS SOONER FED TAPER, TREASURY YIELDS TO. RISE (1405 EDT/1605 GMT. The...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Treasury yields extend rising run on Fed taper talk

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Global shares hovered below record highs on Tuesday, while anticipation of earlier tapering of bond-buying by the Federal Reserve pushed U.S. 10-year Treasury yields to their longest rising run in six months. The dollar also scaled a four-month high versus the euro as investors looked...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Most Asian emerging shares rise as taper fears ease

BENGALURU (Aug 12): Most emerging markets in Asia rose on Thursday, with India and Indonesia leading the gains, as a tame US inflation reading temporarily eased fears that the Federal Reserve would begin policy normalisation, while regional currencies were mixed. India's Nifty 50 added 0.4% to climb for a fourth...
Marketsrock947.com

Bearish bets held steady on Asian FX as virus woes persist: Reuters poll

(Reuters) – Investors remained bearish towards most Asian currencies, with the Thai baht faring the worst as economies across the region continued to struggle with Delta variant outbreaks, while strength in the dollar also weighed, a Reuters poll found. Short bets were slightly raised on the Chinese yuan, Singapore dollar...
Marketskitco.com

Gold holds above $1,750 as early Fed taper talk ebbs

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices held slightly above the key $1,750 mark on Thursday as expectations of an early taper of the Federal Reserve's asset purchases eased, offsetting a firmer dollar and yields. Spot gold was steady at $1,750.91 per ounce by 1:46 p.m. EDT. U.S. gold futures settled...
StocksBusiness Insider

China Stock Market May Reverse Thursday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Thursday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 75 points or 2.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,525-point plateau although it may tick higher again on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...

Comments / 0

Community Policy