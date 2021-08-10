Cancel
Yayoi Kusama's "Pumpkin" Sculpture in Naoshima Swept Away by Typhoon

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYayoi Kusama‘s yellow “Pumpkin” sculpture on the island of Naoshima in Japan was knocked over due to typhoon Lupit on August 9. Local residents documented the dislodging of Kusama’s work of art from the pier, which has not left its place since its installation in 1994. As seen in one video, the sculpture flipped over and was tossed on shore by the strong waves. According to art exhibit Benesse Art Site Naoshima, the sculpture is in fact damaged and has been taken in for restoration.

