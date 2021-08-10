Yayoi Kusama's "Pumpkin" Sculpture in Naoshima Swept Away by Typhoon

Text description provided by the architects. Situated near Jægersborg Dyrehave, north of Copenhagen, Ordrupgaard houses Nothern Europe’s most comprehensive collection of French and Danish art from the 19th and early 20th century. Originally built as a three-winged country mansion in the neo-classical style during World War I, the museum was expanded by a modern 1,150 m2 glass and black lava concrete extension in 2005, designed by Zaha Hadid. Snøhetta’s design, most of which is underground, but also partly excavated from the landscape, creates a holistic and continuous path throughout the entire museum and its surrounding park and gardens, linking Hadid’s extension for special exhibitions with the museum’s original building and permanent collection. In total, Snøhetta’s design comprises landscape interventions as well as five brand new, subterranean exhibition spaces, two of which create a continuation of Hadid’s exhibition space, and three specially dedicated to one of the museum’s main attractions: its extensive and permanent collection of French impressionistic paintings.