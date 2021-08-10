Produce Basics (Iowa State University Extension)

Produce Basics A new workshop, Produce Basics, will be offered on Wednesday, August 11th from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army of Jasper County, 301 N 2nd Ave E., Newton. The workshop, taught by ISU Extension and Outreach Nutrition and Wellness Specialists, is intended for those wanting to learn more about preparing fresh produce. The workshop will review storage, cleaning, and preparing various fresh fruits and vegetables. Numerous resources will be available for participants to take home. There is no cost to attend this workshop. For more information and to register, please contact Kelly Zach at The Salvation Army of Jasper County at 641-792-6131 or Carol Camp campc@iastate.edu.