NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was killed and a man hurt in a hit and run in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Police say the driver may have been drag racing. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported, a smashed up red Dodge Charger could be seen at the intersection of Utica Avenue and Eastern Parkway. Officers say around 3 a.m., it was one of three cars driving at a high rate of speed, when one lost control, and crashed into two bystanders waiting at a bus stop. The NYPD says Aniya Blandon, 20, was killed and a 23-year-old man was hurt. He was rushed to the...