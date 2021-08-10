Outdoor Deep Fryer Sparks House Fire In Duquesne

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — A deep fryer that was being used to cook food at a party in Duquesne led to a home catching fire over the weekend.

According to Duquesne police, a family was having a celebration along Klere Street.

A deep fryer was being used, and due to impending rain, the fryer was kept close to the home.

The fryer ended up catching fire and flames burned through the soffit and facia of the home.

Flames eventually made their way to the roof of the home.

Crews were called to the scene and they were able to extinguish the flames.

No one was injured.