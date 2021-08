Jake Paul is fighting Tyron Woodley this month. It's been a big year for the Paul brothers. Back in June, Logan Paul fought boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr., in what was hardly the fight of the century. Now, on Aug. 29, Jake Paul will fight mixed martial artist Tyron Woodley. And if you need a bizarro reason to watch, the loser has to get a tattoo proclaiming their love for the fight's winner. What in the name of Mike Tyson's face tattoo is even going on here? We'll explain.