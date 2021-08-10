Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

First patient enrolled into a Phase III study with QUTENZA® in post-surgical neuropathic pain

By Grünenthal Group
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

The study AV001 aims to include the treatment of post-surgical neuropathic pain (PSNP) in the U.S. label. QUTENZA® is currently approved for use in adults in the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia and for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) of the feet.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neuropathic Pain#Peripheral Neuropathy#Complication#U S#Postherpetic Neuralgia#Qutenza#Av001
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
CancerPosted by
Cancer Health

Pain Management Getting Worse for Patients With Terminal Cancer

In a sign that pain management for patients dying of cancer is worsening, a new study by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute investigators has found a sharp decline in opioid access among these patients over a recent 10-year period, even as many more of them turned to hospital emergency rooms for pain treatment.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Lutris Pharma Doses First U.S. Patients In Phase 2 Trial Of LUT014 -- A Topical Gel For The Reduction Of Dose-Limiting Acneiform Lesions -- In Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Patients Treated With EGFR Inhibitor Therapy

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutris Pharma, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving anti-cancer therapies by reducing dose limiting side effects, today announced that the first U.S. patients have been dosed as part of the Company's phase 2 trial of lead compound, LUT014, a topically applied, novel B-Raf inhibitor, for metastatic colorectal cancer patients (mCRC) being treated with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy who have developed dose-limiting acneiform lesions. Recruitment and treatment of patients in Israel continues to progress. Based on the trial design, full, unblinded 28-day rolling results will be reported, as appropriate.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Ultimovacs Announces First Patient Enrolled In Phase II FOCUS Trial Of UV1 In Head-and-Neck Cancer

Study will assess the benefit of combining UV1 with standard of care pembrolizumab. OSLO, Norway, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs") (OSE ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, announced that the first patient has been enrolled in FOCUS, an investigator-led Phase II randomized clinical trial in head-and-neck cancer of the Company's telomerase cancer vaccine, UV1, in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Test all surgical patients for COVID-19, anesthesiologists urge

Patients undergoing surgery or other medical procedures should get tested for COVID-19 within three days of their procedure, regardless of their vaccination status, two anesthesiologist groups said in updated guidelines released Aug. 4. The American Society of Anesthesiologists and the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation issued the recommendation, which applies to...
HealthMySanAntonio

Nutrimedy Announces First Patient Enrolled in Feasibility Study at University of Kansas Medical Center

BOSTON (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Boston-based Nutrimedy, a digital health companion for nutrition support, has announced that the first patient has been enrolled in a feasibility study in conjunction with the University of Kansas Medical Center to evaluate usability of the Nutrimedy digital health companion solution by individuals with heart failure that are remotely monitored with a device programmed with the Boston Scientific HeartLogic™ Heart Failure (HF) Diagnostic.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Novaliq Completes Enrollment Of Second Phase 3 Study For CyclASol® For The Treatment Of Dry Eye Disease

HEIDELBERG, Germany and CAMBRIDGE, MA, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novaliq, a biopharmaceutical company focusing on first- and best-in-class ocular therapeutics based on the unique EyeSol® water-free technology, today announced the second of two Phase 3 (ESSENCE-2) studies, evaluating the investigational drug CyclASol® to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease DED, has been completely enrolled with a total of 834 participants.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Phase III Study Shows Genentech's Polivy Plus R-CHP Is The First Regimen In 20 Years To Significantly Improve Outcomes In Previously Untreated Aggressive Form Of Lymphoma Compared To Standard Of Care

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced that the pivotal Phase III POLARIX trial investigating Polivy ® (polatuzumab vedotin) in combination with Rituxan ® (rituximab) plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone (R-CHP) versus Rituxan plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone (R-CHOP) met its primary endpoint by demonstrating significantly improved and clinically meaningful progression-free survival in people with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Safety outcomes were consistent with those seen in previous trials.
Carlsbad, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Aurora Spine Corporation Announces First Patients In Multicenter Study Of ZIP® Interspinous Fixation Device

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced that the first patients have been enrolled into a pivotal multi-center study of its ZIP® Interspinous Fixation device for patients suffering from back pain due to symptomatic degenerative disc disease.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Press

Cali Biosciences Initiates Phase 2b Study of Long-Acting Ropivacaine for Non-Opioid Treatment of Post-Operative Pain

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cali Biosciences Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "CaliBio"), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative drugs, announced it has initiated a Phase 2b study of its perioperative long-acting analgesic product CPL- 01. CPL-01 is an extended-release injectable...
Diseases & TreatmentsAmes Tribune

Dr. Michael Kitchell: More questions on FDA approval of new treatment for Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia. Around 6 million Americans have Alzheimer’s dementia, and though some current medications improve symptoms and delay progression, Alzheimer’s is marked by gradually deteriorating mental function with loss of thinking skills and increasing need for more supervision and help to keep the victims safe from injuries.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Woman's World

Your Back Pain May Be a Sign of This Larger Health Problem

Over 65 million Americans have suffered a recent back pain episode, and it’s one of the most common health issues for adults. But while it can often be related to any number of factors — physical exertion, age, and genetics, to name a few — you shouldn’t always blow it off as just a minor inconvenience. In fact, in some cases, back pain could be a sign of something more serious, like a kidney problem.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Once a Day Can Triple Your Stroke Risk, Study Finds

More than three quarters of first-time stroke patients have high blood pressure, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports. Their data shows that 77 percent of first-time stroke suffers' have blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg, whereas normal is considered less than 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's why doctors say the best way to avoid a stroke is to lower your blood pressure, and the best way lower your blood pressure is to change what you eat and drink. But even if you're cutting back on salt and alcohol, there are other common foods and drinks that could be putting you at risk of this deadly health condition. One study found that another popular beverage can triple your stroke risk if you drink it just once a day, even though it's often marketed as a healthier option. Read on to find out which drink you may want to cut back on.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Antibodies induce fibromyalgia symptoms

The results of a new study suggest that several characteristic symptoms of fibromyalgia are underpinned by antibody-dependent processes, as they could be induced in mice following the transfer of purified serum IgG from patients with fibromyalgia. The aetiopathogenesis of fibromyalgia remains a matter of debate but, if confirmed, the notion of an autoimmune basis would represent a profound shift in the understanding of the disease and could lead to novel treatment approaches.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Do gait parameters improve after botulinum toxin injections in post stroke patients? A prospective study

Toxicon. 2021 Aug 9:S0041-0101(21)00212-9. doi: 10.1016/j.toxicon.2021.08.001. Online ahead of print. The intramuscular injection of botulinum toxin is one of the most efficient ways to treat localized spasticity in patients suffering from Central Nervous System lesions like stroke, cerebral palsy and multiple sclerosis. The gait analysis based on kinetics and kinematics is a recognized way of measurement of the effect of intramuscular injection of botulinum toxin in spastic patients suffering from chronic stroke. The aim of this study is to provide evidence of the beneficial effect of botulinum toxin on characteristics of gait pattern on patients suffering from chronic stroke. So, thirteen patients with spasticity due to chronic stroke were included in the protocol and were treated by botulinum toxin injections in the lower extremity. All patients were evaluated before the injection as well as one month after the botulinum injection on a foot pressure sensitive walkway with a power plate and by the readings of seven inertial measurements units which recorded spatio-temporal specific parameters during walking, and the spasticity was measured according to modified Ashworth Scale. While all spatio-temporal parameters of motion analysis and balance improved for most of the patients after botulinum toxin injection, only one parameter, the normal to hemiplegic step length, reached statistical significant improvement (p<0.03). Moreover the modified Ashworth score was statistically improved post injection (p<0.001). In conclusion the use of botulinum toxin injections is beneficial in post stroke patients as this is depicted in gait parameters change which accompanies the spasticity reduction.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This On Your Feet, Get Your Blood Checked, Doctors Say

It's a cruel irony how little attention and care we give to our feet considering how important they are to our daily lives. Of course, when something goes wrong with them and our ability to move about comfortably is compromised, it's usually one of the hardest health problems to ignore. And if you ever notice one specific symptom on your feet, you may want to talk to your doctor about getting some blood work done. Read on to see what could be the sign of a serious medical issue.
HealthUnion Leader

Patients experience less pain, faster recovery with robotic-assisted hernia repair

Concord Hospital patients suffering from hernias are benefitting from expert surgeons, aided by the Hospital’s da Vinci Xi Robotic-Assisted Surgical System. Robotic-assisted hernia repair can offer a more permanent repair with less pain, less chance of complications, more rapid recovery and less chance of recurrence. Hernias are weaknesses or openings...
Diseases & Treatmentsstudyfinds.org

Stem cell treatment shows promise as treatment for rare heart condition in children

OKAYAMA, Japan — A heart condition called dilated cardiomyopathy, or DCM, weakens muscles of the ventricles, which causes heart failure and often death in children. Currently, the only cure is a heart transplant, which can take long periods of time to find an acceptable donor and increases the risk of rejection of the donor tissue. A recent study by scientists in Japan finds that a stem cell therapy could help DCM patients survive longer while awaiting a transplant — or potentially eliminate the need for a new heart entirely.

Comments / 0

Community Policy