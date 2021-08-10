Cancel
MLB roundup: Yankees finally close out Royals in 11 innings

DJ LeMahieu’s RBI double in the 11th inning gave the New York Yankees a lead they would not relinquish as they defeated the host Kansas City Royals 8-6 Monday night.

New York scored two more in the 11th on a single by Brett Gardner and a throwing error.

The Yankees tied a single-game major league record by blowing four save opportunities, squandering leads in the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th innings. They matched the unwanted mark established by the Houston Astros on Sept. 28, 1995, against the Chicago Cubs.

The Royals scored one in the 11th but stranded the tying run on base, with Wandy Peralta earning his third save of the year, his first as a Yankee. Each team scored single runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, and each side scored twice in the 10th.

White Sox 11, Twins 1

Eloy Jimenez hit two home runs and drove in five runs, Lucas Giolito pitched eight innings of one-run ball and Chicago routed Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Jimenez, who hit two home runs and had five RBIs in Chicago’s 9-3 victory over the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday, became the first White Sox player in franchise history to have consecutive games with two homers and five or more RBIs.

Giolito (9-8) yielded two hits and hit a batter over eight innings while striking out eight. Tim Anderson went 3-for-5 with a home run, Yoan Moncada also homered and had two hits and Luis Robert, playing for the first time since sustaining a right hip flexor injury on May 2, added two hits for Chicago.

Indians 9, Reds 3

Jose Ramirez and Wilson Ramos each belted a two-run homer to power host Cleveland to a victory over Cincinnati. Amed Rosario added four hits as the Indians earned their third win in four games.

Bradley Zimmer crushed a 471-foot homer to lead off the seventh inning for Cleveland, which used five pitchers to win in the makeup of a rainout on May 9.

Justin Garza (2-0) was credited with the win after allowing one run on one hit in two innings. Tucker Barnhart had an RBI double and Joey Votto added an RBI single for the Reds, who were denied in their bid to record their third six-game winning streak of the season.

Padres 8, Marlins 3

Joe Musgrove allowed one run over six innings and Eric Hosmer homered and drove in two runs to lead San Diego to a victory over visiting Miami.

Trent Grisham and Victor Caratini also had two RBIs apiece for the Padres, who won a third straight game for only the second time since the end of June.

Zach Thompson (2-5) pitched four innings for the Marlins, giving up four runs on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

--Field Level Media

