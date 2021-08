CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re taking a closer look at what can be done to curb carjacking. CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports from Portage Park. Two groups insist tough law enforcement alone cannot stop it. They offer two other tactics to reach young people: Counseling and mentoring. And groups insist it has to happen over the long haul. The Dovetail Project is the nonprofit founded 12 years ago by Sheldon Smith to support families, especially young fathers. They handed out backpacks full of school supplies in Jackson Park. Amid Chicago’s carjacking crisis, Smith talked about a 19-year-old arrested for carjacking, referred to the Dovetail Project...