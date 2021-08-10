Cancel
New York City, NY

March Against Ben & Jerry’s to Take Place in New York Ahead of Worldwide ‘Call for Action’

By JNS News Service
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA march to protest Ben & Jerry’s decision to stop selling its products in the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem is scheduled to take place in New York City on Thursday. Participants will gather at the New York Public Library and then go on to a Ben & Jerry’s store in Times Square in support of ending racism “in corporate policies,” according to the End Jew Hatred grassroots movement, which is organizing the event.

