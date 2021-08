A woman was hospitalized after an accident that occurred Wednesday morning. The accident occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on US 56 at County Road OO. “A 2011 Chevy Traverse being driven by Dora I Rios- Calzadillas, 27, of Tyrone, Okla., and a 2016 Ford Fiesta being driven by Rhonda A. Rogers, 26, of Hillsboro, were both westbound on US56, and the Fiesta was slowing to make a left turn on to County road OO,” the report from the Kansas Highway Patrol noted. “The Fiesta struck the Traverse in the rear. The Fiesta overturned into the south shoulder of US 56. The Traverse then ran off the road into the north ditch of US 56, and after going through the fence, the Fiesta came to rest on its driver side facing east. The Traverse came to rest upright facing northwest.”