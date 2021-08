There are a lot of truly wireless earbuds to choose from right now and more OEMs are announcing new ones every year. LG has previously announced their updated TONE Free FP series with three models: FP5, FP8, and FP9. Now they have announced the U.S pricing and availability of the LG TONE Free FP8. It’s actually available now on the LG website as well as LG-authorized retailers and has an SRP of $179.99. The other two pairs of earbuds will be available later this August.