PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman with Mountain Rescue Aspen is now on a long road to recovery after sustaining serious injuries during a recovery mission. (credit: CBS) “I can’t imagine being in her shoes, as other rescuers described to me, when the rocks we’re coming towards them, they weren’t trying to avoid the rocks there were so many in the air and so many coming down the hill, they were trying to pick the smallest ones to get hit by,” said Parker Lathrop, Chief Deputy of Operations for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The rescuer, who did not want...