Afternoon Tea Wedding Inspiration Fit For Kensington Gardens

By Claire Eliza
bridalmusings.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn English garden-inspired wedding featuring butter-yellow flowers, a sweet bridal sunhat, poofy sleeve wedding dress & a proper afternoon tea? Just our cuppa’!. While I may currently be basking in the rose gardens of Portland, our origins here at team Bridal Musings are in England. Anytime we get a little taste of proper English wedding ideas we’re so tickled! Planner & designer Bowties & Bouquets alongside photographer Lorin Kelly have transported us to an afternoon tea with Edwardian & Victorian-era details. One moment while we gather our straw sun hats & lacey gloves…

#Garden Parties#Kensington Gardens#Afternoon Tea#Wedding Gown#Bridal Musings#Planner#Edwardian Victorian#Sun Hats Lacey#Classic Timeless#The Edwardian Era#Victorian Vintage
