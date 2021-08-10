Afternoon Tea Wedding Inspiration Fit For Kensington Gardens
An English garden-inspired wedding featuring butter-yellow flowers, a sweet bridal sunhat, poofy sleeve wedding dress & a proper afternoon tea? Just our cuppa’!. While I may currently be basking in the rose gardens of Portland, our origins here at team Bridal Musings are in England. Anytime we get a little taste of proper English wedding ideas we’re so tickled! Planner & designer Bowties & Bouquets alongside photographer Lorin Kelly have transported us to an afternoon tea with Edwardian & Victorian-era details. One moment while we gather our straw sun hats & lacey gloves…bridalmusings.com
