Afternoon Tea Wedding Inspiration Fit For Kensington Gardens

It's hard to deny that wedding invitations set the tone for your big day. After all, it’s the first real glimpse guests get into the aesthetic of your wedding. Is it super formal or more casual? Is it whimsical or modern? What season will it take place in? They also help guests get an idea of how they should dress, and they establish the look of the rest of your paper goods for your wedding day like signage, menu, programs, and seating cards. But, more importantly, it’s an expression of the couple’s personality and how they want to present themselves to loved ones.