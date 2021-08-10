Cancel
Cargill and Continental Grain to buy chicken producer Sanderson Farms for $4.5 billion

The Poultry Site
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReuters reports that the deal would see Sanderson Farms, the third-largest poultry producer in the United States, join hands with smaller rival Continental Grain's Wayne Farms to compete better with rivals Tyson Foods Inc and Pilgrim's Pride Corp. Wayne Farms Chief Executive Officer Clint Rivers will lead the combined business,...

www.thepoultrysite.com

Comments / 1

#Cargill#Chicken Breasts#Kfc Chicken#Chickens#Reuters#Continental Grain#Tyson Foods Inc#Pilgrim S Pride Corp#Yum Brands Inc#Wingstop Inc#Jp Morgan
