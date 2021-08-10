Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis in Twitter Post

Christina Applegate has revealed that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The 49-year-old actress shared the news on Monday evening posting a message to her 1.4 million followers on Twitter. Applegate wrote, “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey.”

She added: “But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.”

In a follow-up tweet, Applegate wrote , “As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the disease, which affects more women than men and is typically diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, is described as “an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.” With her diagnosis, Applegate joins the estimated 2.3 million people living with the disease worldwide.

When reached by The Hollywood Reporter , Applegate’s reps pointed to the actress’ online statement.

A number of stars have revealed that they are living with MS in recent years including Applegate’s The Sweetest Thing co-star Selma Blair, Sopranos actress Jamie Lynn Sigler, talk-show host Montell Williams and reality star Jack Osbourne.

In August 2008, Applegate revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, and later that month announced she was cancer-free after a double mastectomy. Her battle with cancer was included in the storylines for the Netflix drama series Dead to Me , in which Applegate stars and executive produces.