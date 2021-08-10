Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021

By United Press International
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNwzV_0bN00RSM00
On August 10, 1993, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was sworn in as the U.S. Supreme Court's 107th justice. File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 10, the 222nd day of 2021 with 143 to follow.

The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus.

Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo. They include Edmund Jennings Randolph, the first U.S. attorney general, in 1753; Herbert Hoover, 31st president of the United States, in 1874; actor Jack Haley in 1898; guitar maker Leo Fender in 1909; actor Rhonda Fleming in 1923; singer/businessman Jimmy Dean in 1928; singer Eddie Fisher in 1928; singer Bobby Hatfield in 1940; fashion designer Betsey Johnson in 1942 (age 79); singer Ronnie Spector, born Veronica Bennett, in 1943 (age 78); rock musician Ian Anderson in 1947 (age 74); actor Rosanna Arquette in 1959 (age 62); actor Antonio Banderas in 1960 (age 61); actor Justin Theroux in 1971 (age 50); actor Angie Harmon in 1972 (age 49); writer Suzanne Collins in 1962 (age 59); political commentator Andrew Sullivan in 1963 (age 58); actor Joanna Garcia in 1979 (age 42); actor/model Devon Aoki in 1982 (age 39); actor Brenton Thwaites in 1989 (age 32); actor Lucas Till in 1990 (age 31); actor Brigette Lundy-Paine in 1994 (age 27); model/television personality Kylie Jenner in 1997 (age 24).

On this date in history:

In 1776, a committee of Benjamin Franklin, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson suggested the United States adopt "E pluribus unum" -- "Out of many, one" -- as the motto for its Great Seal.

In 1920, Francisco "Pancho" Villa surrendered to Mexican authorities -- and drowned his sorrows in a bottle of cognac.

In 1962, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and three other civil rights leaders were found guilty of disorderly conduct charges in Albany, Ga. Judge Adie Durden fined each $200 and sentenced them to 60 days in jail, but immediately suspended the sentences and placed King and his associates on probation.

In 1977, 24-year-old postal employee David Berkowitz was arrested and charged with being the "Son of Sam," the serial killer who terrorized New York City for more than a year, killing six young people and wounding seven others. Berkowitz was sentenced to life in prison.

In 1980, Hurricane Allen made landfall along the Texas coast, killing 24 people there and in Louisiana. The storm killed a 269 people through the Caribbean, Mexico and United States.

In 1991, China agreed in principle to sign the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty.

In 1993, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was sworn in as the U.S. Supreme Court's 107th justice.

In 1993, three ships collided with one another in Tampa Bay, Fla., spilling 336,000 gallons of fuel oil into the water. No one was killed. The incident marked the first time officials used a computerized trajectory model to track the location of an oil spill.

In 1996, Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole selected former congressman, Cabinet secretary and NFL quarterback Jack Kemp as his running mate.

In 2003, more than 80 inmates tunneled their way out of Brazil's Joao Pessoa prison, one of the nation's top security facilities.

In 2017, President Donald Trump said opioid addiction "is a serious problem the likes of which we have never had" and declared a national emergency over the crisis.

A thought for the day: "Older men declare war but it is youth that must fight and die." -- U.S. President Herbert Hoover

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
162K+
Followers
38K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astronomy#Upi Almanac#Mercury#Neptune#Mexican#The U S Supreme Court#Republican#Cabinet#Nfl
Related
NFLPosted by
WausauPilot

Today in History: Today is Saturday, Aug. 14, the 226th day of 2021.

On August 14, 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law. In 1848, the Oregon Territory was created. In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill issued the Atlantic Charter, a statement of principles that renounced aggression. In 1945, President Harry S....
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
E! News

Inside Jacqueline Kennedy's Unique Bond With Son John F. Kennedy Jr.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis always encouraged her son to follow his heart, take risks and not get swallowed up by the burden of expectations. She was proud of the young attorney, who was also a tireless athlete who would trek into the wilderness by himself, climb mountains, scuba dive and tear through the streets of New York on his bicycle—or rollerblades.
catalystmagazine.net

Urban Almanac for August 2021

A monthly compilation of daily discoveries, wisdom, and resources for creative living. Average temps today: high 92º, low 67º. Sunrise: 6:24am. Sunset: 8:43pm. Utah is home to over 600 species of spiders, Spiders are important members of the ecosystem—keeping insect populations in check. We’re curious how many Utah spiders you can find during NHMU’s Statewide Spider BioBlitz? Simply take photos of the spiders you find, and post them to iNaturalist.
Politicsrecordargusnews.com

THE WORLD ALMANAC DATA BANK

Today is the 222nd day of 2021 and the 52nd day of summer. TODAY’S HISTORY In 1821, Missouri was admitted as the 24th U.S. state. In 1949, President Harry S. Truman signed the National Security Act, which established a consolidated Department of Defense. In 1977, postal employee David Berkowitz of Yonkers, N.Y., was arrested for the “Son of Sam” killings […]
city-countyobserver.com

POTSDAM REVISITED

Joseph Stalin (USSR), Winston Churchill (Great Britain), and Harry Truman (United States) met in Potsdam, Germany from July 17 to August 02, 1945, to “establish the post-WWII order”. In 1945 the earth had 74 recognized countries. Some of the other 71 countries felt they should have been invited to the conference and have exhibited their displeasure from time to time since 1945.
ScienceWashington Post

The human history found inside a seashell

In “The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans,” Cynthia Barnett presents us with a glittering Wunderkammer for our age, a staggeringly varied history — scientific, cultural, philosophical and economic — of one of the most beloved and enduring natural objects on Earth: the seashell. To the 16th-century European collector, a Wunderkammer housed a collection of natural and precious objects ranging from the geological, archaeological, ethnological and religious to new works of art. Shells, at one time or another, seem to have represented all of these things, and Barnett’s book buzzes with histories spanning a barely comprehensible 800 million years.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
EconomyMSNBC

Mike Lindell's unfortunate week gets quite a bit worse

Mike Lindell has been quite busy since Donald Trump's election defeat last fall. The founder and CEO of MyPillow somehow became a close confidant to the former president, mainly by touting utterly bonkers conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. These efforts not only endeared him to Trump, they also had the effect of turning Lindell into a cause celebre in some right-wing circles.
Protestsamericanmilitarynews.com

Video: Protestors outside Fox News burn American flag and photo of Tucker Carlson

On Wednesday, demonstrators burned an American flag and a photo of Fox host Tucker Carlson outside the Fox News’ headquarters in Manhattan. In a series of videos posted on Twitter, a crowd is seen shouting outside the studio. “You’re full of lies, you’re all racist, you’re Nazis, you’re Zionists, you’re...
NFLthefocus.news

What is Anthony Mason's net worth in 2021? CBS salary explored

What is Anthony Mason’s net worth in 2021? The CBS reporter and anchor is one of the topmost journalists and TV broadcasters in the US. Most recently, Mason has acted as co-host on CBS This Morning. But just how much is the anchor worth?. Who is Anthony Mason?. Anthony Mason...
apppicker.com

American Almanac - Original Version

Get rid of your clumsy old almanacs and grab a copy of American Almanac on your iOS device. Although it's jam-packed with awesome features, this app takes up only 8 MB of space, making it a very lightweight tool. You can pick out your home town or grant access to...
Detroit, MIToledo Blade

Remembering Carl Levin

DETROIT — Eight years ago, I walked up to U.S. Sen. Carl Levin at an event. The senator had recently announced he wasn’t running for re-election, and I was baffled. True, he was going to be 80 the next year, but he looked, seemed, and acted more like 65. He clearly loved his job. Though he never showed the slightest arrogance, he was one of the Senate’s most powerful figures, chair of both the Armed Services Committee and the Governmental Affairs Investigations Subcommittee.
Religionwfla.com

How Friday the 13th became a superstitious day

TAMPA (WFLA) – From walking under ladders to spilling salt, there are several eerie superstitions. Over the years, Friday the 13th has become a superstition in itself. But why is the day thought to bring bad luck?. Well, it dates back some 4,000 years to the ancient Babylonians because the...
Congress & CourtsWyoming Tribune Eagle

Mike Enzi was the angel who directed the storm

“Dear Rose, Thanks for your delightful Christmas card. Your drawing, as usual, is spectacular. I learned things from your letter I never knew, particularly about shepherds! Sorry to hear of the health issues. You are in our prayers.”. This hand-written response could well have been written by my closest friend,...
Congress & CourtsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Keith C. Burris: Character and compromise

Nineteen Republican senators joined Democrats last week, after much sturm und drang, to finally pass a $1 Trillion infrastructure bill. Even Mitch McConnell voted for it. Craft, patience and compromise. Especially on the part of one man — Sen. Rob Portman. He, with others, built a platform for this legislation....

Comments / 0

Community Policy