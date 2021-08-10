Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Watch the new trailer for the ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ documentary

By Sam Moore
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trailer for the upcoming Oasis documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996 has been released – you can watch the clip below. Today (August 10) marks 25 years since the first of the two outdoor gigs that the band performed at Knebworth Park in August 1996, which were witnessed by over a quarter of a million music fans from all over the world.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noel Gallagher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Oasis Knebworth 1996#Oasis Knebworth 1996
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Is The #1 Film Today

Few things are guaranteed in life, but the latest buzzy original movie from Netflix snagging the top spot on the most-watched list 24 hours after debuting on a Friday is at least something we can always rely on to happen. Such is the global reach of the streaming service’s customer base, new is always going to translate to good in the eyes of subscribers.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Lamb’ Trailer Reveals Half-Lamb, Half-Human Baby, All A24 Horror

Things get wild in the trailer for A24’s “Lamb,” premiering in theaters on Oct. 8. Starring Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson and Ingvar Sigurðsson, the film follows a childless couple in rural Iceland who makes an alarming discovery in their sheep barn. After defying the will of nature in an attempt to heal their pain, they soon face dark and malevolent consequences.
First Showing

Explore a Scary Underwater House in 'The Deep House' Horror Trailer

"What was that?" An official trailer has unveiled for a horror thriller called The Deep House, one of two new films from French horror filmmakers Alexandre Bustillo & Julien Maury arriving this year - along with Kandisha. The Deep House is premiering at this summer's Fantasia Film Festival, which is where this new trailer comes from. A young couple goes to France to explore an underwater house and share their findings on YouTube as part of their passion for "urbex" - the exploration of hard-to-find, abandoned urban edifices and buildings. However, they end up with a serious change of plans when they enter the interior of a strange house located at the bottom of a secluded lake and their presence awakens a spirit dark that haunts the house. Starring Camille Rowe & James Jagger, with Eric Savin. This is a creepy concept for a horror film - a haunted house that's underwater?! Okay, sure. A good teaser trailer that doesn't give away anything.
MoviesNewsTimes

How to Watch the New Whitney Houston Documentary Online Free

Whitney Houston may have passed away more than nine and a half years ago, but a new documentary on the multi-octave singer is hoping to keep her memory alive, while promising to reveal new “intimate details” about one of the most iconic performers of all time. Superstar: Whitney Houston is...
TVOvermind

What We Learned from The “Cooking with Paris” Trailer

Does anyone get the feeling that Paris Hilton simply gets bored being rich all day? Yeah, real-world problems, right? Anyway, now she’s apparently taken it upon herself to host a cooking show, or rather a chance for her and a few famous friends to giggle and cavort about the kitchen in their finery, getting feathers in the food and diamonds in the burgers while making it clear that while anyone can cook, some folks probably shouldn’t. Imagining that seeing her in the kitchen is a common thing isn’t hard, but imagining that she knows how to do more than turn on an appliance is kind of difficult since unless she’s getting a snack or just strolling through this feels like a part of her home that Paris might not see much of considering that she likely has staff for this. As for her guests, it’s likely the same, but one would hope when the cameras are off and they don’t have to play the ditzy stars any longer that they would at least be able to zest a lemon without needing to ask Siri.
TV Fanatic

Chucky: It's 'Kill or Be Killed' in Chilling New Trailer

Chucky is about to kill again. In a full-length trailer for the Child's Play continuation, we are introduced to the characters who will be stalked by the iconic killer doll. We meet Jake, the kid who purchases the doll at a neighborhood yard sale, to which we can only say the following:
Posted by
Alt 101.5

Watch Trailer For New Movie From Artist Who Just Played Missoula

A few days ago, Sleater-Kinney came to the Kettlehouse Amphitheater near Missoula and completely rocked the house. I know, I was there. I've been a fan of Sleater-Kinney for a long time, and this was the first time I got to see them live - it was an incredible set, with a great mix of new and old songs.
Complex

Watch the New Trailer For ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

The second trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has arrived, showcasing more of Woody Harrelson’s serial killer-turned Marvel supervillain. The Andy Serkis-directed sequel to 2018’s Venom sees the return of Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and his titular alter-ego. As the trailer suggests, Brock is still struggling with playing host to Venom, while also squaring off against Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage. Fans were first introduced to the character in a post-credits sequence in the previous film.
heyuguys.com

It was the defining moment of a generation – Trailer for Oasis Knebworth 1996 drops

Trafalgar Releasing and Oasis have debuted a trailer for the upcoming music documentary ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996.’. The film celebrates the story of the special relationship between Oasis and their fans that made the largest concert of the ‘90’s possible. It is told entirely in the moment through the eyes of the fans who were there, built around extensive and never before seen archive concert and backstage footage from the event, with additional interviews with the band and concert organisers.
FANGORIA

Exclusive: Watch The SINPHONY Trailer

If you've spent any time in Clubhouse over the last few months, you're likely to have run into The Clubhouse of Horror. Back in April, we gave you a first look at the upcoming anthology horror Sinphony, born in the virtual halls of the Clubhouse app. Producer Sebastien Bazile, affectionately known as "French Batman" frequently haunts those halls, and it's there that this concept was born. Bazile describes it is as so:
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Has New Cowboy Show Coming, Watch the Trailer

Netflix has a new cowboy-themed show coming soon, but it's not the western adventure you might expect. From the looks of it, How to Be a Cowboy is framed like a reality show starring ranch manager, rodeo star and social media sensation Dale Brisby. The show premieres on Sept. 1, 2021.
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Bruising New Trailer For Netflix Action Movie Kate

Netflix are developing a well-earned reputation for producing a string of hugely popular and even more entertaining action movies, with recent hits including Liam Neeson’s The Ice Road and Karen Gillan’s Gunpowder Milkshake. Looking at the first trailer for next month’s Kate, there’s plenty more on the way. Mary Elizabeth...
seattlepi.com

Taskovski Picks Up Karol Palka's Locarno-Bound Documentary 'Bucolic' (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based world film sales and production company Taskovski Films has picked up Karol Palka’s feature-length documentary “Bucolic,” which plays in the Critics’ Week section of the Locarno Film Festival. The Polish film is described as “a parable about people living in a different way, an affectionate observation that invites curiosity...
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Clip from ‘Dark Stories’ Anthology Awakened by a Demon [Exclusive]

The filmmakers behind The Metal Hurlant Chronicles and The Cell have assembled a new anthology that is coming this summer from Scream! Factory. What if demons, the living dead, evil dolls, and other supernatural creatures came to haunt our apartments, houses, cafes, museums and other places of daily life? How would you get through it? What would you do to stay alive?
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Danielle Harris Stars In Trailer For “Escape Blair Witch” Experience

The Blair Witch is taking up residency in Sin City!. The new immersive, multi-room experience, ESCAPE BLAIR WITCH bring’s Lionsgate’s iconic blockbuster franchise to life. Spearheaded by the city’s leading attraction producer, Egan Escape Productions, the experience is located in the same facility that houses Lionsgate’s fan favorite The Official SAW Escape: Las Vegas, which launched in 2018.

Comments / 0

Community Policy