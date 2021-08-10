Watch the new trailer for the ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ documentary

Does anyone get the feeling that Paris Hilton simply gets bored being rich all day? Yeah, real-world problems, right? Anyway, now she’s apparently taken it upon herself to host a cooking show, or rather a chance for her and a few famous friends to giggle and cavort about the kitchen in their finery, getting feathers in the food and diamonds in the burgers while making it clear that while anyone can cook, some folks probably shouldn’t. Imagining that seeing her in the kitchen is a common thing isn’t hard, but imagining that she knows how to do more than turn on an appliance is kind of difficult since unless she’s getting a snack or just strolling through this feels like a part of her home that Paris might not see much of considering that she likely has staff for this. As for her guests, it’s likely the same, but one would hope when the cameras are off and they don’t have to play the ditzy stars any longer that they would at least be able to zest a lemon without needing to ask Siri.