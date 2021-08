On Tuesday, the USA Today preseason coaches poll was released — and it’s just another signal that the College Football season is right around the corner. Missouri didn’t go completely unnoticed, as the Tigers drew eight receiving votes — 16 spots outside of the Top 25, essentially ranked as the 41st team in the country. According to the preseason poll, the Tigers will play No. 6 Texas A&M (October 16th), at No. 5 Georgia (November 6th), and No. 11 Florida (November 20th) on their schedule.