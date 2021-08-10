K9 unit takes 1 in custody after police pursuit on I-75 with speeds near 150 mph

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person is in custody after fleeing a traffic stop and leading police on a pursuit along Interstate 75 around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

An officer attempted to pull over a red Dodge Challenger that was driving about 95 miles per hour on I-75 near the Middletown exit, according to Sgt. Matthew Keener with the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The car did pull over, but when the officer made contact with the car, it fled from the scene of the traffic stop.

Officers chased the vehicle along I-75, but ultimately called the pursuit off after the suspect’s car reached nearly 150 miles per hour, Keener said.

A Springboro police officer later reported that they saw a red Dodge Challenger on I-75 northbound similar to the one involved in the previous pursuit.

Police then reinitiated the pursuit which ended when the suspect’s car crashed just before the Edwin C. Moses exit on I-75.

Keener said the suspect did get out of his car and ran about a half of a mile down the road before a Kettering Police Department K9 unit took him into custody.

The back of a semi trailer was hit by the suspect’s car during the crash, but continued on and took the Edwin C. Moses exit.

The semi driver was not injured and the suspect was complaining of injuries that appeared to be severe, according to Keener.

The suspect is facing felony fleeing and eluding charges. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.

