CIM Commercial Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SRU.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.46.