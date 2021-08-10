Cancel
Financial Reports

CIM Commercial Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
The State
 6 days ago

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. (CMCT) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $530,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $22.7 million in...

www.thestate.com

