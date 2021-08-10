Cancel
Emojis aren’t debasing language – they’re enriching it

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout history, writing systems have reflected available technologies. Ancient Mesopotamian cuneiform featured triangles and lines because the characters were impressed into clay with a dowel; ancient Germanic runes were distinguished by angular shapes instead of curves because they were etched into stone. Now, with electronic writing and emojis at our fingertips, even those without any artistic talent can easily “write” a number of pictorial symbols, from a smirk to a syringe, from a bento box to a pregnant man.

#Translation#Emojis#Ancient Language#Mesopotamian#The Unicode Consortium
