Emojis aren’t debasing language – they’re enriching it

Research from Durham University in the United Kingdom has just revealed an interesting detail on how apes initiate interaction with one another. Much like how humans start a conversation with a “hello” and end with some sort of “goodbye,” apes were observed to initiate an interaction, or more accurately a commitment, where the two will then signal and decide when that obligation has been fulfilled. Raphaela Heesen of Durham University comments, “We were able to launch rockets and land on the moon because we have the ability to share our intentions, which allows us to achieve things so much bigger than a single individual can achieve alone. This ability has been suggested to be at the heart of human nature.”