Another Oregon Duck has inked a deal to try and make it to an NBA roster this upcoming season. After going undrafted during Thursday's 2021 NBA Draft, former Duck wing LJ Figueroa has agreed to play for the Dallas Mavericks NBA Summer League team in August. This gives Figueroa a chance at making their roster for the 2021-22 NBA season or playing well enough to secure a roster spot with another NBA team or land with a team in the NBA's G League.