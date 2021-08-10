Cancel
What We Were Watching: Summer TV Classics, Tuesday, 23.00, BBC4

By TV Cream
tvcream.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe appeal of these programmes rather depends on how much you like Grace Dent, as they unearth some interesting clippage but the sometimes rather desperate attempts to weave them into some half-baked theory can pall a bit. But they’re worth a look and this is a repeat from last year looking at holiday viewing on the box, which means a motley selection of archivery from Seaside Special and, of course, Eldorado.

