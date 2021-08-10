Cancel
The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Victoria In Love But Secretly Aware, Foils Ashland’s Plan

By Taylor Hancen Rios
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) is in love but she’s also not a fool. The suspicious look on her face during Ashland Locke’s (Richard Burgi) proposal was one clue. She also told Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) a few weeks ago that she had a plan. Ashland’s met his match and his plan could be foiled… he just doesn’t know it yet.

