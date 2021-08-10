Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocoee, FL

CANCELED - Ocoee Youth Council Meeting

ocoee.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe OYC Coordinator has selected the second Wednesday of each month at 6:00 PM as their meeting date. The Ocoee City Commission values the youth of our community and supports positive youth development. The Ocoee Youth Council (OYC) will provide a constructive means for youth to have a voice in the decision-making processes, to provide opportunities for self-growth, and to develop youth as future leaders. The Ocoee City Commission finds that the creation of the OYC is in the best interest of the City of Ocoee and its residents.

www.ocoee.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocoee, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Ocoee, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Participation#The Ocoee City Commission#The Ocoee Youth Council#Oyc#The Oyc Coordinator#Application Deadline#The Ocoee City Clerk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell slams Biden's 'botched exit' from Afghanistan

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed President Biden ’s “botched exit” from Afghanistan on Sunday, after the Taliban entered the capital city of Kabul, having already taken control of the rest of the country. “The Biden Administration’s botched exit from Afghanistan including the frantic evacuation of Americans and vulnerable...

Comments / 0

Community Policy