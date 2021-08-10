CANCELED - Ocoee Youth Council Meeting

The OYC Coordinator has selected the second Wednesday of each month at 6:00 PM as their meeting date. The Ocoee City Commission values the youth of our community and supports positive youth development. The Ocoee Youth Council (OYC) will provide a constructive means for youth to have a voice in the decision-making processes, to provide opportunities for self-growth, and to develop youth as future leaders. The Ocoee City Commission finds that the creation of the OYC is in the best interest of the City of Ocoee and its residents.