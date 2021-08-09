2021 Mountain West Football Top 50 Players: #24, Boise State DB Kekaula Kaniho

Boise State is right where many thought it would be in the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll. The Broncos aren’t in the Top 25, but they did receive 27 points in the Others Receiving Votes category, leaving them ninth in line to get in. That’s fair. This Boise State team could surely overachieve that. But voters saw a squad that finished 5-2, got worked by BYU, lost to San Jose State for the first time ever and lost its coach to Auburn. And they still placed the Broncos in a position to reach the Top 25 with a good September. That would have to include a win over UCF, which is two spots ahead of Boise State. And if that isn’t enough, an upset of Oklahoma State, which is ranked No. 22. Bottom line: the Broncos are not being disrespected. (By the way, they were ranked 26th in last year’s preseason poll.)