Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 00:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 02:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BUSH BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR GILA COUNTY At 1202 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Burn Scar. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Punkin Center and Tonto Basin. This includes the following highways AZ Route 188 between mile markers 255 and 261. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
