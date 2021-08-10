Cancel
Bedford County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Houston by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson; Giles; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Stewart; Sumner; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson Hot and Humid Conditions over the Next Few Days A combination of temperatures in the 90s and high dew points will lead to Heat Index values (or feels-like temperatures) up to 105 degrees today. If you have to be outdoors, please take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from heat related illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be even warmer, so a Heat Advisory may become necessary for one or both days.

alerts.weather.gov

