Local Towing Company Details Truck In Support Of Autism Awareness

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If anyone needs a COVID-19 vaccine, UPMC is hosting several upcoming clinics.
The first is happening this Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Neighborhood Resilience Program in Pittsburgh.
You can find a full list of clinics this month:
Aug. 17, 11a.m. to 1 p.m.
Neighborhood Resilience Program
2038 Bedford Ave., Pittsburgh, 15219
Aug. 20, 5 to 7 p.m.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Western PA
100 Howard St., Millvale, 15209
Aug. 20, 4 to 7 p.m.
7th Annual Oakland Ramp Crawl
Schenley Plaza Oval Tent, 4100 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, 15213
Aug. 27, 3 to 5 p.m.
McKeesport Family Center
339 Fifth Ave., Second floor, Suite 2, McKeesport, 15132
Aug. 28, 12 to 3 p.m.
Enon Baptist Church
110 Erin St., Pittsburgh, 15219
Aug. 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
URNOT4GOT10 Community Outreach
Unity Baptist Church, 531 Jones Ave., North Braddock, 15104
Aug. 29, 1 to 3 p.m.
Kingdom Light Ministries International
6378 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, 15206
It is preferred that people register ahead of time, but walk-ins are also accepted.
To sign up go to UPMC’s website or call 844-876-2822.
