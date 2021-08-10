Cancel
Sharpsburg, PA

Local Towing Company Details Truck In Support Of Autism Awareness

CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHARPSBURG (KDKA) — A local towing company is showing its support for Autism awareness.

A viewer sent KDKA some photos after Ferra’s Auto Service in Sharpsburg has painted one of the trucks with puzzle piece graphics.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Puzzle pieces have been used to recognize Autism awareness for several decades.

