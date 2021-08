Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Waxed jacket season is fast approaching, and in case you need a reminder, there’s no brand that does it better than Barbour. But if the Bedale and Beaufort styles are a little too preppy or ubiquitous for your taste, consider the brand’s lesser known Vital Jacket in stead. Now $120 off at Nordstrom, the jacket is crafted from the brand’s famed water-resistant waxed cotton yet is cut into a rugged, casual silhouette that hits at the waist and reads slightly cooler than the longer styles. Classic details like the corduroy collar, tartan lining and the circle zipper pull means it’ll still be easily recognized as a Barbour jacket, just one that’s a little less common.