All Aiken County Public School open house events will be conducted virtually. ACPSD Superintendent King Laurence said this decision is to ensure the safety of the community. "We know that COVID-19 is on the rise in our community and we are working hard to safeguard against the spread of the virus," Laurence said. "Limiting the number of visitors in our schools, encouraging wearing face coverings, and getting vaccinated are all ways we can protect our community against the spread of COVID-19."