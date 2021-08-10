Sunscreen & Skin Cancer Prevention

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDuring the summer, even when we're not experiencing intense heat, protecting your skin from the sun is important to your health. But not all sunscreens are created equal. Lincoln Graves spoke with Andrew Bodmer, a physician assistant with Providence Healh & Services, about how the consistent use of sunscreen helps to prevent long-term harm to your health.

Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Skin CareCitrus County Chronicle

Navigating Cancer: Summer skin safety

After a year of physical distancing and staying home to slow the spread of COVID-19, many people are eager to resume normal summer activities. As people flock to beaches, and participate in other outdoor activities, it is important to take care of your skin because too much sun exposure can have detrimental effects such as sunburn, skin aging, eye damage and skin cancer. Here are some summer skin safety tips to protect your skin.
Skin Carewmar2news

Kindred Hair & Skin Center - Skin Cancer

We hear a lot about skin cancer at this time of year, and recently named Daily Record Physician of the Year Dr. Chesahna Kindred is here with some tips to protect our skin. While the sun is the largest risk factor in skin cancer, it's not the only one. Age, a weakened immune system, and genetics can all be risk factors for skin cancer. It's also a myth that people with darker skin can't get skin cancer. While the risk is reduced, this myth contributes to people not getting moles or other skin irregularities looked at by a doctor, and skin cancer is more treatable when caught early.
Healthnaturalhealth365.com

Relieve arthritis and prevent cancer with THIS incredible plant

But stinging nettle is known for much more than simply posing a nuisance to bare-legged hikers. Nettle leaves and roots have been valued for centuries as an herbal remedy for arthritis, urinary tract infections, and edema. Now, researchers are finding that nettles suppress the production of inflammatory chemicals in the...
Cancerlvb.com

Let There Be Light, But Not Too Much: Experts Weigh in on Skin Cancer

We came. We tanned. We burned … often because we ignored scientific warnings about the harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) light. As a result, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S., and the numbers are growing, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). About 5 million people seek medical treatment for skin cancer each year, adding about $8 billion to the nation’s healthcare bill and costing $100 million in productivity losses.
Mint Hill, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Skin cancer survivor shares story to raise awareness

MINT HILL, N.C. — A 34-year-old is raising awareness about skin cancer after becoming a survivor. A survey reveals one third of Americans are not concerned about skin cancer. A skin cancer survivor said she’s applying sunscreen more now and avoiding sun exposure. A Novant Health medical oncologist recommends wearing...
Skin CareMedicalXpress

New drug molecules could prevent skin aging caused by sun exposure

Two new molecules that generate minute amounts of the gas hydrogen sulfide have been found to prevent skin from aging after being exposed to ultraviolet light found in sunlight. Sunburn is a major cause of premature aging in skin, and a primary risk factor for skin cancer, and other skin...
CancerPosted by
Tyla

Sunbed User Issues Stark Warning After Developing Skin Cancer

A self-confessed tan-aholic has warned of the dangers of sunbeds after being diagnosed with skin cancer. Mairead Mcguire started using sunbeds at 15 years old, and only stopped after being given the devastating news at 28 that she had developed basal cell carcinoma - which is a type of skin cancer.
Detroit, MIdoctorslounge.com

Fewer Cancers Might Be Missed With Full-Body Skin Examinations

Last Updated: August 11, 2021. WEDNESDAY, Aug. 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Dermatologist-performed total body skin examinations (TBSEs) identify numerous cutaneous malignancies that might otherwise remain undiagnosed, according to a study recently published in the International Journal of Women's Dermatology. Angela Jiang, M.D., from the Henry Ford Health System in...
Redwood City, CAWebMD

New Drug Might Be Non-Surgical Option for Common Skin Cancers

MONDAY, Aug. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental gel has shown early promise in treating the most common form of skin cancer — hinting at a potential alternative to surgery in the future. Researchers tested the gel in 30 patients with basal cell carcinoma (BCC), a skin cancer diagnosed...
Environmentarcamax.com

C-Force: When the Heat Is On, Caution Is Needed

The heat of the Olympics is officially over, but prevailing excessively high temperatures will not only continue, but loads of people will also be seeking the heat. As science journalist Sarah Everts was quoted explaining last week, some folks will continue to be drawn to the small confines of a sizzling sauna where they "can relax and forget the outside world." It is where just sitting still can give their heart a workout and provide a rise of endorphins and other "happy hormones," simulating the feeling one gets after vigorous exercise. As Everts points out: "A long-term Finnish study found going to the sauna four times a week reduced a person's risk of sudden cardiac death, fatal coronary heart disease, fatal cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality." So, saunas are good, but only with the following qualification -- if you practice what Harvard Health calls "sauna safety."
CancerWTOP

Alcohol use linked to nearly 750,000 cancer cases in 2020

Doctors are sounding the alarm over research showing a link between drinking alcohol and cancer. More than 700,000 new cancer cases were linked to alcohol consumption in 2020 — a time when many Americans reported drinking more. The research, published in the July 13 edition of Lancet Oncology, found that...
CancerUS News and World Report

One Key Question Can Help Spot Skin Cancer

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- When a suspicious skin lesion sends you scurrying to a dermatologist, asking for a full-body skin check could save your life. Dermatologists are twice as likely to find skin cancer with a full-body check, a new study reveals. More than half of the skin cancers discovered were not in the location the patient was concerned about.

