Sunscreen & Skin Cancer Prevention

The heat of the Olympics is officially over, but prevailing excessively high temperatures will not only continue, but loads of people will also be seeking the heat. As science journalist Sarah Everts was quoted explaining last week, some folks will continue to be drawn to the small confines of a sizzling sauna where they "can relax and forget the outside world." It is where just sitting still can give their heart a workout and provide a rise of endorphins and other "happy hormones," simulating the feeling one gets after vigorous exercise. As Everts points out: "A long-term Finnish study found going to the sauna four times a week reduced a person's risk of sudden cardiac death, fatal coronary heart disease, fatal cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality." So, saunas are good, but only with the following qualification -- if you practice what Harvard Health calls "sauna safety."
Comments / 0