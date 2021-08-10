Texas Book Festival presents Ethan Hawke and Greg Ruth: Meadowlark

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Texas Book Festival will present a virtual book event with author Ethan Hawke and illustrator Greg Ruth as they present their new graphic novel, Meadowlark. Filmmaker Richard Linklater will moderate this conversation, taking place on the same day the book is released. Every ticket will include a signed hardcover copy of Meadowlark and access to the live Crowdcast event.