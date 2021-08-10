Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Book Festival presents Ethan Hawke and Greg Ruth: Meadowlark

culturemap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Texas Book Festival will present a virtual book event with author Ethan Hawke and illustrator Greg Ruth as they present their new graphic novel, Meadowlark. Filmmaker Richard Linklater will moderate this conversation, taking place on the same day the book is released. Every ticket will include a signed hardcover copy of Meadowlark and access to the live Crowdcast event.

austin.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Richard Linklater
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell slams Biden's 'botched exit' from Afghanistan

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed President Biden ’s “botched exit” from Afghanistan on Sunday, after the Taliban entered the capital city of Kabul, having already taken control of the rest of the country. “The Biden Administration’s botched exit from Afghanistan including the frantic evacuation of Americans and vulnerable...

Comments / 0

Community Policy