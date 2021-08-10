Blanton Museum of Art presents When a Priest Marries a Witch

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In Suzanne Bocanegra’s theatrical take on the standard “artist lecture,” an actor appears as Bocanegra, recounting significant moments in her artistic development. Part artist’s talk, part performance, part cultural history, this filmed version of Bocanegra’s 2010 lecture features actor Paul Lazar of New York’s legendary Wooster Group and Big Dance Theater. Lazar channels Bocanegra, describing her early life in Pasadena, Texas, in a tale incorporating Elvis, Abstract Expressionism, the pope, astronauts, the singing nun, and, obviously, a witch.