Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

‘It’s not about making money’: the former footballers working as agents

By Will Unwin
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dPAmg_0bMzhkh200

Staying in football after retiring as a player brings few options for those coming to the end of their careers. Traditionally, the choices were going into coaching, becoming a pundit or buying a pub for your former teammates to drink in.

Some former professionals are taking a different path by looking after the next generation of footballers as agents. After careers of high and lows, paying it forward while earning a livelihood is becoming a more appealing prospect.

Related: Six young players to look out for in the Premier League this season

When Mikkel Beck retired as a player in 2004, he considered how he could continue in football. The usual options were not appealing to the former Denmark and Middlesbrough striker. The prospect of managing footballers, however, was tempting for a man who wanted to decide his own fate, while helping others with theirs.

“The profession as an agent was not very well seen,” he says. “There had been some bad stories about agents who had not looked after their players and television programmes showing the bad side of some agents’ work. It was an important decision to take as I was going down a path where people were negative.

“If you become a coach, nothing really changes from being a player. You cannot really organise your daily hours; everything is more or less scheduled, you can’t do what you want with your family. It is the same as being a footballer or even worse.

“I wanted a little bit of freedom. I was ready to work hard and I thought there would be a lot of travelling, meeting different people and I could use the five languages I speak. I like to meet young, talented footballers and try to help guide them to have big careers – that was something that looked interesting to me.”

Beck’s company, Beckster, works with clients including Simon Kjær, Mat Ryan and Lucas Digne. He knows the many pitfalls facing players, even at the top. It is not a philanthropic business but Beck insists he is in it to use his experience to save others from mistakes rather than for the money.

“I believe those agents that think it’s all about making money are very, very wrong, as I don’t think negotiating a contract for a football player is the only thing that the agent has to do – it plays a small part,” he says. “You have to be able to help the player find the right club and negotiate the best possible contract for him, but the work just starts there for a player at a new club. There are so many issues that arise and so many questions he will ask you and you have to have answers for all of them.

“You need a team around you of different people: lawyers, tax advisers, financial advisers, people that can help with finding accommodation. The role of the agent is to help the player concentrate on playing football. Whatever happens on or off the pitch, you have to help them to solve the problems asap, so he can then concentrate on his football. Good agents are very good at that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l83PX_0bMzhkh200
Will Buckley, formerly of Brighton, has set out on a new career as an agent. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

At the other end of the spectrum is the former Watford and Brighton winger Will Buckley, who has just started out in the profession after becoming fascinated with his own contract negotiations and clauses later in his career. The 31-year-old retired from playing in 2020 to set up WEB Sports Management and he is looking to emulate Beck’s success on his own, battling the big agencies for young talent.

Although he had good experiences with agents during his career, Buckley spotted a gap in the market. “I did not have any ex-footballers as an agent and that was the only downside,” he says. “I didn’t have anyone to speak to about things that were going on on the pitch – their expertise was in contracts and knowing managers. No one could help me on the pitch.

“I thought, there needs to be more ex-players going into it. You go through things as a player which everyone will at certain points in their careers. So if we, as agents, can give our knowledge back to players early in their career then it can only help them.”

Buckley’s roster of clients is small, consisting mainly of youth players and young professionals. New players arrive via word of mouth or from matches where Buckley spots potential future professionals, as he looks to expand. A 12-year career as a professional also means contacts in the game are not hard to come by.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

“My take on it is, ‘What else, as an agent, can I offer the player?’ especially when it comes to things I didn’t get help with. I’ve got a sports psychologist on board with me and a nutritionist. I was at some clubs where you wouldn’t get help with nutrition or boot deals. It is good to specify the areas I didn’t get help with and give that to my players to help build their careers and mindsets.”

While Beck and Buckley are trying to guide the current generation, they may be unwittingly doing the same for others in their life after football, too.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Lucas Digne
Person
Simon Kjær
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Clubs#Footballers#The Premier League#Middlesbrough#Afp Getty#Web Sports Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
PhotographyThe Guardian

Micro marvels: Levon Biss captures seeds close up – in pictures

“As a boy, my main interest in nature was finding the tallest tree to climb,” says the British photographer Levon Biss. However, after travelling the world, his curiosity shifted to nature’s most minuscule structures. For his photo series The Hidden Beauty of Seeds and Fruits, Biss immersed himself in the...
SoccerThe Guardian

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund start campaigns in style

Karim Benzema picked up where he left off last season by scoring twice to fire Real Madrid to a 4-1 win away to Alavés in their opening game of the La Liga campaign. Real had an uninspiring first half in Carlo Ancelotti’s first league game since taking charge of the club for a second time but Benzema settled their nerves by blasting the ball into the net in the 48th minute after being teed up by Eden Hazard.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Paul Mason: ‘Modern fascism’s interests are being represented in government by rightwing populists’

The former Channel 4 News broadcaster on writing at 4am, reading Carlo Rovelli and the danger posed by the new wave of fascism that’s on the rise across the world. Paul Mason was born in Lancashire in 1960, the son of a headmistress and a lorry driver. He started his career as a music teacher before becoming a journalist in the early 90s. He joined BBC’s Newsnight as a business editor in 2001 and he later worked for Channel 4 News, jobs that took him to China, Gaza and across Bolivia. In 2016, Mason quit broadcasting to pursue writing full time. His latest book, How to Stop Fascism, draws from his own anti-fascist activism in the 1970s and 80s and explores how a new wave of fascism in the 21st century can be prevented from rising.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Late Cavaleiro double seals crushing win for 10-man Fulham at Huddersfield

Fulham thumped Huddersfield to pick up their first win of the season despite Harry Wilson being sent off midway through the second half. Huddersfield started brightly but were made to pay for some woeful first-half defending as Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring in the ninth minute after errors from Ryan Schofield and Sorba Thomas.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter makes Coventry loan switch

Coventry have signed defender Jake Clarke-Salter from Chelsea on a season-long loan. The 23-year-old, who plays at centre-back, came up through the Blues’ ranks before making his Premier League debut in 2016. He has since had loan spells with Bristol Rovers, Sunderland, Dutch club Vitesse and Birmingham, where he spent...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Thomas Tuchel stresses importance of academy players as Trevoh Chalobah stars

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel underlined the importance of developing youth players after Premier League debutant Trevoh Chalobah enjoyed a “perfect afternoon” in the crushing win over Crystal Palace. Following a build-up dominated by Romelu Lukaku’s club-record £97.5million move from Inter Milan, rookie defender Chalobah sealed a resounding 3-0 success over...
Footballsportswar.com

It's the commitment they're making in football

And the top recruits they're reeling in. Plus Howell is very good. They're one of the cashe brands. They've used that cashe to hire away some very good recruiters and as usual, there is no telling how far they push the envelope, no pun intended, with regards to any rules that may still apply. They don't care, they get caught and no penalty so on it goes. They HAVE to be good in the next few years or it just can't happen in those baby blue unis.
FootballDaily Iberian

Westgate’s Doucet working to get back in football shape

The hardest thing about the spring and summer football workouts for Jordan Doucet is getting back into football shape. For the first half of the year, Doucet has been running track for WHS and now that football has returned, he has to get accustomed to football shape again. “For the...
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

How Jen Psaki adroitly dodges Fox News’s verbal grenades at press briefings

The duels between Peter Doocy of Fox News and Psaki offer insights into rightwing critiques of Biden and his strategy for neutralizing them. Is Joe Biden to blame for vaccine hesitancy because he said he did not trust Donald Trump? “Not that we’ve seen in the data,” replied Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary. That was the feint. Then came the thrust for the jugular.

Comments / 0

Community Policy