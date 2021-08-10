Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Messi’s case shows clubs, not elite players, are the real powerhouses of football | Jonathan Liew

By Jonathan Liew
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiNmG_0bMzhjoJ00

Fittingly, it began and ended with a napkin. Lionel Messi’s first Barcelona contract was signed hastily on a restaurant serviette. Now, as he sobbed his way through his farewell press conference, his wife, Antonella, stepped forward from the front row to hand him a tissue. “If the rule you followed brought you to this,” asks Anton Chigurh in Cormac McCarthy’s No Country for Old Men, “of what use was the rule?”

Out in the world beyond, Messi’s choking tears were already being repackaged as content. The live stream on Barcelona’s YouTube channel was accompanied by numerous clickable links inviting viewers to purchase a BarcaTV subscription. The club’s online store was still happily selling Messi-branded leisurewear, fridge magnets, water bottles, baby clothes, even a Messi 2021-22 home kit at the wildly ambitious price of €160 (£135).

Were Messi a vindictive or vengeful man, he might have used this platform to settle a few scores: against the president, Joan Laporta, upon whose hollow assurances he had agreed a new contract; or against the previous regime, whose grotesque mismanagement had caused the financial crater that Messi was now required to fill. But even in his moment of greatest sadness, there would be no recrimination: just a respectful, regretful lament of the circumstances that had forced him to leave his boyhood club against his will, that would force his family to emigrate having seen their father cry on live television.

Related: PSG – and Ligue 1 – want Lionel Messi to defeat time and be their superhero

All the same, there has been a reluctance in many quarters to see Messi – or indeed wealthy footballers in general – as any sort of victim. If Messi was so upset about leaving Barcelona, the logic goes, why did he not offer to forgo his salary entirely instead of jetting to Paris Saint-Germain for a rumoured £21m a year? If he loved Barcelona so much, why not play for them for free?

Not only is this a curiously pitiless concept – an extension of the baseless idea that empathy is a kind of finite resource not to be wasted on the wrong people – but it misses the point entirely. Messi had already taken the club’s crud-encrusted finances into consideration by agreeing to a 50% pay cut. Now it has emerged that even with his entire wage off the books, Barcelona would still have been unable to register him under La Liga rules.

And in any case, the notion the world’s most gifted footballer should simply offer his services pro bono betrays a telling lack of perspective.

Does Laporta work as a partner at his law firm for free? Should Pepsi, Rakuten or Adidas – just a few of the companies who have derived untold brand value from their association with Messi over the years – start handing out their products for nothing? Alternatively, Barcelona’s creditors – among them the investment banks Goldman Sachs and Allianz – should write off the club’s enormous debts. You know, out of love for the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSWWt_0bMzhjoJ00
Lionel Messi could team up with Neymar (centre), at Paris St-Germain, after four years together at Barcelona. Photograph: Siu Wu/AP

Instead, whenever belts need to be tightened it is invariably the players – the actual wealth creators – who are asked to shoulder the burden. The real lesson of Messi’s departure is of the ultimate powerlessness of the elite footballer in the jaws of unregulated capitalism, a reminder that even the very greatest are not immune to the game’s more malign and rapacious forces.

More often this struggle is fought and lost on a smaller scale: the armies of talented young players wasting their best years on the rosters of big clubs, dispatched on loan at the flick of a pen, stockpiled and mothballed like a bag of alfalfa in a warehouse. Yes, some are handsomely paid for the privilege. But what is money without power? The earning window of an elite player is vanishingly short, the value they generate for others – owners, sponsors, agents, broadcasters, private equity firms – immense. How is it possible that they enjoy only the most threadbare of labour protections?

Related: Sergio Agüero out for 10 weeks with injury in further blow to Barcelona

How is it possible the greatest player of his generation – a man who has created more wealth, more content, more pure joy than any footballer who has ever lived – is denied basic agency over his career? Perhaps the reason all this seems so appalling is that there were times when watching Messi on the pitch when – as ridiculous as it sounds – he felt like a bulwark against all this, the one last good pure thing in a world of transactions and deceit.

The city could burn to the ground and the mob could gather outside the walls, and yet somehow as long as Messi was in Barcelona red and blue, with a ball at his feet, football felt like a navigable map. Maybe it was all nonsense, a shrewd Matrix simulation of a world that probably never existed. How else, after all, to explain the currents that washed Messi from Rosario to Barcelona in the first place?

But as Messi reluctantly packs his bags for Paris and one of the three clubs in the world who can still afford him, he’s not the only one being short-changed here. The game’s financial compact, its institutions, its labour market, its governance structures, its competitive balance: it’s all broken, all of it, and in saner times this absurd episode would be a moment to pause and reflect, maybe even to recoil and resist.

Instead, a photo opportunity by the Eiffel Tower and a narrative-rich reunion with Neymar await. As Messi put it at the lectern: “At first it will be weird. But people will get used to it, as we always do.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cormac Mccarthy
Person
Sergio Agüero
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Joan Laporta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Football Clubs#No Country For Old Men#Psg#Pepsi#Rakuten#Goldman Sachs#Allianz#Paris St Germain#Matrix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Adidas
Related
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Barcelona lift post-Messi gloom with win over Real Sociedad

“We can’t live in the past; we have to live today and tomorrow,” Ronald Koeman said and so they did. It may have been a single night, there might have been just 20,384 supporters here, and most important of all there was no sign of Lionel Messi – not on the pitch, at least – but it was the first time any of them had been in the Camp Nou for 526 days and, for all the depression, they came determined to enjoy the return, departing happy as a new era opened with a 4-2 victory over Real Sociedad.
SoccerThe Guardian

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund start campaigns in style

Karim Benzema picked up where he left off last season by scoring twice to fire Real Madrid to a 4-1 win away to Alavés in their opening game of the La Liga campaign. Real had an uninspiring first half in Carlo Ancelotti’s first league game since taking charge of the club for a second time but Benzema settled their nerves by blasting the ball into the net in the 48th minute after being teed up by Eden Hazard.
SoccerPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lionel Messi’s contract details with PSG, revealed

After days of anticipation, Lionel Messi has finally arrived in Paris to sign his two-year contract with PSG. The anticipation has been huge from fans, who are absolutely buzzing that Messi will now be a PSG player. Of course, we’re all interested to know how much he’ll get paid after...
Posted by
Daily Mail

First Messi, now Ronaldo? PSG are 'plotting an audacious move to bring the world's best two players together to play alongside Neymar in a dream attacking line-up... but only IF Kylian Mbappe departs for Real Madrid'

The thought of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is a dream for many and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering making that come true. PSG completed the signing of Messi this week following his shock exit from Barcelona. It means the Argentine superstar will form a deadly trio with Neymar and...
SoccerPosted by
The Spun

Look: Kylian Mbappe Reacts To Lionel Messi’s Arrival

Paris Saint-Germaine is set to boast a star-studded roster in 2021. On Thursday, PSG’s returning centerpiece Kylian Mbappe welcomed the newest superstar addition to the team: Lionel Messi. The 22-year-old Frenchman took to Twitter to celebrate the addition of his new teammate earlier today. “Welcome to Paris, Leo,” he wrote...
Soccerwearebreakingnews.com

‘Kun Wants To Kill Himself’; Di María On The Signing Of Lionel Messi

The signing of Lionel Messi with PSG fell like a bomb in Barcelona, ​​particularly in one of its footballers, Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, who left Manchester City with the illusion of playing alongside La Pulga. In this regard, Ángel Di María joked about the particular situation of Kun, who in addition...
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

How Many Red Cards Has Lionel Messi Got In His Career?

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is famed for his sportsmanship in games, but does he do enough to stay out of the referee's book?. Like many athletes and fierce competitors, it should come as no surprise when tempers spill over on occasion or when things aren't going their way on the pitch.
MLSblackchronicle.com

Cristiano Ronaldo’s PSG dreams scuppered by Lionel Messi

The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here. TOP STORY: Where to now...
Soccerchatsports.com

'Mess que un club' - Messi's Barcelona exit shocks football

It has actually happened. Lionel Messi has left Barcelona. The club confirmed that the Argentina star will not sign a new contract to ensure he returns to Ronald Koeman's squad because they cannot afford to register him. The 34-year-old was had agreed to sign a five-year deal with the Camp...
Soccermarketresearchtelecast.com

Messi and Barcelona, ​​within hours of the renewal: the last minute change that allowed the club to have its star player

The final agreement between Barcelona Y Lionel Messi will be announced in the next few hours, after an economic bailout will alleviate the club’s accounts and allow him to meet the fair play financial that LaLiga demanded. This was always the great obstacle of the culé, that although he had everything agreed with the Argentine, he could not renew his star’s contract because he was not in order.

Comments / 0

Community Policy