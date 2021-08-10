Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

On This Day: Ruth Bader Ginsburg sworn in as Supreme Court justice

By UPI Staff
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16dTo7_0bMzhgA800
On August 10, 1993, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was sworn in as the U.S. Supreme Court's 107th justice. File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1776, a committee of Benjamin Franklin, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson suggested the United States adopt "E pluribus unum" -- "Out of many, one" -- as the motto for its Great Seal.

In 1920, Francisco "Pancho" Villa surrendered to Mexican authorities -- and drowned his sorrows in a bottle of cognac.

In 1962, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and three other civil rights leaders were found guilty of disorderly conduct charges in Albany, Ga. Judge Adie Durden fined each $200 and sentenced them to 60 days in jail, but immediately suspended the sentences and placed King and his associates on probation.

In 1977, 24-year-old postal employee David Berkowitz was arrested and charged with being the "Son of Sam," the serial killer who terrorized New York City for more than a year, killing six young people and wounding seven others. Berkowitz was sentenced to life in prison.

In 1980, Hurricane Allen made landfall along the Texas coast, killing 24 people there and in Louisiana. The storm killed a 269 people through the Caribbean, Mexico and United States.

In 1991, China agreed in principle to sign the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty.

In 1993, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was sworn in as the U.S. Supreme Court's 107th justice.

In 1993, three ships collided with one another in Tampa Bay, Fla., spilling 336,000 gallons of fuel oil into the water. No one was killed. The incident marked the first time officials used a computerized trajectory model to track the location of an oil spill.

In 1996, Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole selected former congressman, Cabinet secretary and NFL quarterback Jack Kemp as his running mate.

In 2003, more than 80 inmates tunneled their way out of Brazil's Joao Pessoa prison, one of the nation's top security facilities.

In 2017, President Donald Trump said opioid addiction "is a serious problem the likes of which we have never had" and declared a national emergency over the crisis.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
162K+
Followers
38K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Berkowitz
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
David Justice
Person
Jack Kemp
Person
John Adams
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Pluribus Unum#Mexican#The U S Supreme Court#Republican#Cabinet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsSeattle Times

Antiabortion activists turn to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WASHINGTON – Antiabortion activists are citing an unlikely authority for their arguments that Roe v. Wade is a misguided ruling that deserves to be overturned: the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg, who died last September, is invoked repeatedly in many of the 70 friend-of-the-court briefs urging the Supreme Court to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett refuses to block Indiana University vaccine mandate

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday refused to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Barrett's action came in response to an emergency request from eight students, and it marked the first time the high court has weighed in on a vaccine mandate. Some corporations, states and cities have adopted vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors, and others are considering doing so.
Congress & CourtsGreenfield Daily Reporter

Mark Franke: Supreme Court: A thankless job

I wouldn’t want to be on the United States Supreme Court even if I were qualified. It seems those poor justices can’t even come close to Abraham Lincoln’s observation that you can please some of the people all the time let alone all the people some of the time. It...
Congress & Courtswyomingnewsnow.tv

US Supreme Court Justice to Visit UW College of Law Sept. 16

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch will visit the University of Wyoming College of Law and campus with a free public talk at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. Gorsuch will discuss “Constitution Day Reflections: Equal Justice for All” in a fireside chat format with...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NJ.com

Supreme Court justice won’t block college vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday refused to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Barrett’s action came in response to an emergency request from eight students, and it marked the first time the high court has weighed in on a vaccine mandate. Some corporations, states and cities have adopted vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors, and others are considering doing so.
Congress & CourtsKeene Sentinel

The Supreme Court is not protecting our democracy

Has the Supreme Court become the enemy of democracy? The very question jars the senses. How can someone even make such a suggestion?. My answer is that it’s time to face a sad truth about 21st-century America. The court is letting the people of America down. You may question my...
Congress & Courtskhn.org

Supreme Court Says Some Evictions Can Proceed In New York

The disputed provision, which had been set to last through Aug. 31, blocked all eviction proceedings if the tenants declared that they were facing a covid-related financial or health hardship, Bloomberg reported. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented. The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked part of an...
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Hanlon Cross-Endorsed for Supreme Court Justice

Chautauqua County resident Grace Hanlon was nominated Wednesday night by Western New York Democratic Party officials at their judicial nominating convention to be one of the four party nominees this year for New York State Supreme Court Justice. Hanlon was also cross-endorsed by the Republican, Conservative, and Working Families Parties. Chautauqua County Democratic Party Chairman Norm Green says that all but guarantees her election. It's important to have a State Supreme Court justice from Chautauqua County, according to Green...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Deseret News

Conservatives hold a 6-3 Supreme Court majority. Did liberal justices pave the way?

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. As the Supreme Court’s latest term drew to an end earlier this summer, court watchers like myself were waiting for more than the last few rulings. We were also standing by for retirement news from Justice Stephen Breyer, who, at 82, is the oldest member of the court.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

Comments / 0

Community Policy