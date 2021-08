Child care and housing are critical issues for Vermont. Virtually every business owner or manager that the Green Mountain Economic Development Corp. works with in Windsor and Orange counties cites the lack of decent housing and child care as the most important factors hampering recovery from COVID-19. We believe this it true throughout New England and beyond. Both were well-known issues beforehand, and are obvious to everyone now. They cut across all professions, income levels, political persuasions and locations and they influence decisions about returning to work, finding a new job, or even moving to Vermont.