All parents know that the older your child gets, the more they want to touch and play with everything they aren’t supposed to. Once your kids start knowing how to crawl and walk, baby proofing the house or apartment is essential. Yes there are baby proofing tools that you can buy, but that could end up costing you a lot of money. Why do that when you have various household items you can use! Think outside the box and try out some of these DIY baby proofing hacks to keep your kids safe.