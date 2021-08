Right now, San Antonio Pets Alive is in desperate need of temporary fosters for dogs and cats. One of the dogs you can foster, is Poppy! Poppy recently had a litter of puppies, so her and her kiddos are looking for a temporary home before they get transferred over to Wisconsin. There are many more furry friends just like poppy that are looking for temporary and forever homes. Consider fostering to help save these puppies and kittens.