Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism August 2021 Conversation

The best learning is to listen. As a leader we should never stop learning, but that doesn’t mean you have to know everything or do every training course going. Over the past year, the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement, have highlighted inequalities. And I’ve learnt far more about the challenges facing women in physics by listening to those who have shared their experiences and then quietly reflecting on their comments.Mix it up with other people from different backgrounds, ages and experiences. Titles really don’t matter. It is the sum of all parts that matters. When I was working in social justice, young people would often come up with the best solutions to problems not their CEO!Find the talent in your teams — then nurture it by drawing people to the front. There is nothing I love more than seeing one of my team being published or finding a solution to a thorny problem.It’s not just the big headlines that matter. In my career, I’ve seen so much change happen as a result of small, quiet actions. During the Arab Spring, I talked to a small group of young women from Beirut who had set up a simple network of conversations for women in their local communities using word of mouth to spread the message to others. They did it with no violence, no PR and no technology.Leadership isn’t for everyone. It’s fine not to want that. Being CEO is a great title but it can be a tough and lonely job, so you need to surround yourself with people you trust, and to challenge your thinking not just agree! Before coming into STEM I had been a CEO so I had some understanding of the reality of the job. My past experiences have given me some unique insights and helped me to form a solid partnership with our CEO where we both have each other’s backs, learn from each other and learn to disagree — it helps that we both laugh a lot too!