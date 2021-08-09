Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism August 2021 Conversation

pointsoflight.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Aug 25, Points of Light and the Minnesota Association for Volunteer Administration will lead a conversation exploring identity, privilege, bias and microaggressions. Amidst employees beginning to return to in-person work after an extended period of time of working from home, MAVA experts will build awareness of the common biases and microaggressions that sometimes occur in the workplace, especially towards BIPOC employees.

www.pointsoflight.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mava#Bipoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Entrepreneur

How to End a Conversation Gracefully Without Insulting Anyone

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You’re talking with someone at a conference when it happens: You realize the conversation’s over. You’re both still contributing to the dialogue, but you’re just filling time with mindless banter. At this point, you have a couple of choices. You could stay...
ProtestsThe Guardian

Racism, policing and austerity: have lessons been learned since England’s 2011 riots?

The killing of Mark Duggan, a 29-year-old mixed-race man, by police officers in London in 2011 sparked rioting that spread first around the capital and then to cities and towns across England. Over five nights in August, the country witnessed its worst civil unrest for a generation. Five people died, many more were injured and more than £300m of property damage was done across England.
Hampshire Review

Is there racism?

In a broad sense, sure there is racism. But I believe it is not as widespread as the left would have everyone believe. I’ve traveled all over this country and even a few others as well, and as an overall view, it’s not as blatant as the media portrays it.
Societyprincipia.edu

Acting Out Against Racism

What does it look like to be an anti-racist in today’s society and at Principia College? You would expect faculty and students to research that kind of question through political science, sociology, ethics, law, or public-policy projects. But theatre as a research tool? That’s exactly what an intrepid group of students, recent graduates, and facilitators explored this summer in a workshop hosted by the Theatre and Dance Department.
ReligionOrange Leader

FAITH: Does God speak back to you in your prayers?

We have a crisis going on in our lives right now, so I have been in perpetual praying mode. I’m basically praying without ceasing, like 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 states. “16 Rejoice always, 17 pray without ceasing, 18 give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
Public Healtharcamax.com

George Takei says people 'willfully unvaccinated' from COVID should be last in line for priority care

Actor and activist George Takei on Sunday said that the “willfully unvaccinated” who refuse to be inoculated against coronavirus should be last in line for priority care. “The willfully unvaccinated who wind up in hospitals from Covid should not receive priority medical care over other very sick or injured people who are as much in urgent need of medical care,” the actor known as Lieutenant Sulu for his years on “Star Trek” said on Twitter.
Religionwashingtonnewsday.com

After the controversial mask guidance, most Mormons support the church, saying, “We Obey the Law of the Land.”

After the controversial mask guidance, most Mormons support the church, saying, “We Obey the Law of the Land.”. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ First Presidency, the church’s highest governing body, released a statement Wednesday asking churchgoers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and to wear face masks during public meetings.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Couple can’t cope with feelings of guilt

Dear Amy: My life with my (not yet divorced) live-in boyfriend of four years has deteriorated. We are both in our 60s. He is experiencing ongoing stress and guilt from having an affair with me while he was with his wife. Work stress, physical problems, and the ongoing pandemic have all contributed to his heavy drinking.
Politicsthelibertydaily.com

CNN ‘Journalist’ With Taliban: They’re Just Chanting ‘Death to America’ but They Seem Friendly at the Same Time

There’s a message already surfacing from CNN and other American mainstream media outlets. The Taliban aren’t that bad. They’re just misunderstood. It would be hilarious if it wasn’t so despicable and sad. Watch this clip of CNN’s Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward, who is dressed from head to toe in a black burqa and headscarf, as she seems torn between being a reporter and embracing the Taliban’s plight.
TV & Videosseattlechannel.org

Look, Listen and Learn: Messin' Up and Feeling Fine

Oops! Shucks! Dat'gum it! Everyone makes mistakes. In Season 2 Episode 7 of Look, Listen and Learn, Auntie Lena and Possum learn that it's okay to mess up sometimes - and that when you do, what's most important is to talk to yourself like a friend. Join Possum's friends in these fun and creative activities:
Miami, FLMiami Herald

Unvaccinated? We listened. Let’s talk. Join us for a live conversation on vaccine hesitancy

The new wave of COVID-19 fueled by the delta variant has been called a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” with Florida hit particularly hard. And while many consider those who have not gotten the shots selfish or uneducated about the facts, the unvaccinated are not a monolith: Some have historical reasons not to trust the U.S. healthcare system, while others are guided by religious beliefs or are wary of how quickly the vaccines were developed.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Opinion:Biden must act to get racism out of automated decision-making

ReNika Moore is director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Racial Justice Program. In 1956, the Eisenhower administration launched the multibillion-dollar Interstate Highway System, creating a transportation network that indisputably paved the way for immense economic growth. But it also exacted a devastating cost: The new highways were often routed through older, thriving communities, displacing more than 1 million Americans — the vast majority of whom were Black and low-income. In some cities, they cut off Black neighborhoods from quality jobs, schools and housing, solidifying racial and economic segregation. The impact of this disruption is still felt today.
Entertainmentaymag.com

Hendrix to Host Pulitzer Prize Winner Douglas Blackmon for Conversation on Dismantling Racism

Hendrix College in Conway announced on Thursday that they will be hosting Pulitzer Prize author Douglas A. Blackmon for a discussion on dismantling racism. The program, “Dismantling Racism: Embracing a New Tomorrow,” is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in the Student Life and Technology Center on the Hendrix campus. The event is free to all, with in-person attendance available to the on-campus Hendrix community and remote participation open to the public. Reservations are required for both in-person and remote attendees.
ReligionDaily Telegram

The Light Within: Signs of gratitude are blessings beyond measure

After being healed of leprosy by Christ Jesus, a Samaritan, who was among nine others healed, then “…with a loud voice glorified God … giving him thanks …” (Luke 17:15,16). Christ Jesus said, “Were there not ten cleansed? but where are the nine? There are not found that returned to...
EducationThrive Global

Rachel Youngman of the Institute of Physics (IOP): “The best learning is to listen”

The best learning is to listen. As a leader we should never stop learning, but that doesn’t mean you have to know everything or do every training course going. Over the past year, the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement, have highlighted inequalities. And I’ve learnt far more about the challenges facing women in physics by listening to those who have shared their experiences and then quietly reflecting on their comments.Mix it up with other people from different backgrounds, ages and experiences. Titles really don’t matter. It is the sum of all parts that matters. When I was working in social justice, young people would often come up with the best solutions to problems not their CEO!Find the talent in your teams — then nurture it by drawing people to the front. There is nothing I love more than seeing one of my team being published or finding a solution to a thorny problem.It’s not just the big headlines that matter. In my career, I’ve seen so much change happen as a result of small, quiet actions. During the Arab Spring, I talked to a small group of young women from Beirut who had set up a simple network of conversations for women in their local communities using word of mouth to spread the message to others. They did it with no violence, no PR and no technology.Leadership isn’t for everyone. It’s fine not to want that. Being CEO is a great title but it can be a tough and lonely job, so you need to surround yourself with people you trust, and to challenge your thinking not just agree! Before coming into STEM I had been a CEO so I had some understanding of the reality of the job. My past experiences have given me some unique insights and helped me to form a solid partnership with our CEO where we both have each other’s backs, learn from each other and learn to disagree — it helps that we both laugh a lot too!

Comments / 0

Community Policy