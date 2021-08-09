Bobcats Tabbed Sixth in Preseason Poll

NEW ORLEANS – The Texas State soccer team was picked to finish sixth in the Sun Belt Conference Preseason Coaches Poll that was released on Monday by the conference office. The Bobcats are coming off a 4-12-1 season with a 4-4-0 mark in the conference play. In the poll, TXST received 58 points to edge out Little Rock by five points. It is the lowest that the Bobcats have been selected in a preseason poll since 2017 when the team was picked seventh but ended up finishing in second.