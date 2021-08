WORCESTER, M.A. — The Syracuse Mets (32-54) used the long ball to sweep a doubleheader against the Worcester Red Sox (46-40), 10-8 and 5-4, on Friday at Polar Park. The WooSox began the day offensively with a bang, scoring four runs in two separate innings in game one. In the first, Yairo Muñoz extended his hit streak to 33 games with a leadoff single—it was the first of five hits in the inning, including RBI singles from Josh Ockimey, Jack Lopez and Jhonny Pereda that helped the home team go up 4-0.