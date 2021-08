Tatiana Hazel has been strengthening her DIY abilities for a long time now: She’s a Chicago-born, Mexican-American singer, writer, producer, and fashion designer who has been quietly releasing her own music and videos since she was 13. Her latest EP, And the World Will Turn, was an opportunity for her to lean even more into her homespun skills. It came together during the pandemic — Tatiana had just moved to Los Angeles and was alone as the city shut down, so she spent her time perfecting the five songs that appear on the project, handling every piece, from writing to recording to mixing to video creation.