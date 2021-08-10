Cancel
U.S. Amateur notes: Clemson golfer ties Longue Vue's course record

By Paul Schofield
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
Jacob Bridgeman didn’t know who Bob Ford was when asked.

But the Inman, S.C., native was impressed when he heard the credentials of the former Oakmont Country Club and Seminole Golf Club (Florida) head professional.

Bridgeman shot a 7-under-par 63 on Monday during Day 1 of stroke play competition at Longue Vue Club and tied the course record held by Ford and Nathan Sutherland. Ford’s 63 came in 1999 and Sutherland in the first round of the Pennsylvania Amateur.

The Clemson junior had a shot at breaking the record but he notched a par on his final hole, the par-5 No. 8.

Another who had a shot was 17-year-old Caleb Surratt of Indian Trail, N.C. He was 7-under through 17 holes, but he couldn’t get up-and-down from right of the green on No. 18 and ended up with a double bogey to finish at 5-under.

Longue Vue proved to be the easier course during Day 1.

Greensburg native Mark Goetz, Joe Highsmith (Lakewood, Wash.) and Alex Fitzpatrick (England) were tied for second at 6-under 64.

Bridgeman began his round on the ninth hole. He birdied No. 10 and bogeyed No. 12, both par-3 holes. He birdied Nos. 14, 15 and 18 on the back nine and then birdied Nos. 4 and 6 before an eagle on No. 7, sinking a three-foot putt after driving the green.

“I played well,” Bridgeman said. “”It’s pretty cool that I tied the course record. The course is out in front of you, tricky greens, but it was definitely getable. They set it up to give us chances to make a lot of birdies and hold on on a couple holes. The par 3s played tough. All around, I’m pretty pleased.”

Bridgeman said he got a little lucky on No. 7.

“I heeled it and cut it a little more, but I got it on line and it scooted up the path,” Bridgeman said. “I don’t know about the scores, but I assume they’re pretty low. If you play conservative, you pretty much will shoot a good score if you don’t mess up. We’re going to try to do the same thing at Oakmont as we did at Longue Vue and shoot the best score we can.”

Western Pa. honors

When play began before 8 a.m. Monday, four Western Pennsylvania players got the honor to hit first.

At Oakmont, Central Catholic grad Jimmy Meyers teed off No. 1 and Seneca Valley grad Matt Vogt off No. 10.

Over at Longue Vue, North Allegheny grad Kevin O’Brien teed off No. 1 and Sewickley Academy grad Jason Li on No. 9.

Local scores

Goetz turned in the lowest score among the 11 players from Western Pa., a 64 at Longue Vue, and the others need solid rounds Tuesday if they hope to finish in the top 64 and qualify for match play, which begins Wednesday.

North Allegheny’s Kevin O’Brien shot an even-par 70 at Longue Vue. He had three birdies and three bogeys.

Peters Township grad Jake Sollon shot a 2-over 72 at Longue Vue.

Li and fellow Sewickley Academy alum Ian Bangor each shot a 3-over 73. Bangor played at Oakmont. Meyers and Central Catholic grad Neal Shipley, both playing at Oakmont, each shot a 4-over 74.

Oakmont resident Sean Knapp finished his round shooting a 4-over 74 at Longue Vue, and Murrysville’s Palmer Jackson shot a 6-over 76 at Longue Vue. Both are members at Hannastown Golf Club.

North Allegheny grad Grant Martens finished with a 7-over 77 at Oakmont, and Vogt shot an 11-over 81 at Oakmont.

Chip shots

Chris Devlin of Birmingham, Ala., had a hole-in-one on No. 6 at Oakmont. He used a 6-iron from 198 yards. He ended his round with a birdie on No. 18 and finished with a 2-over 72. … It was a tough day for No. 1 Keita Nakajima, who began his round at Oakmont with a double-bogey 6. He finished with a 10-over 80. His round also had 10 bogeys. … No. 2-ranked Pierceson Coody also struggled at Oakmont. He had a 4-over 74. … It took until 6:45 p.m., but Cole Sherwood recorded the first under-par round at Oakmont. He birdied No. 8 by sinking a 60-foot putt and No. 9, hitting a 7-iron to within eight feet to achieve the feat. Parker Coody had Oakmont’s first even-par round. … There are only two players in the top 60 who played at Oakmont.

