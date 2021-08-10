Keep Cool With A Gourmet Mexican Ice Pop From Paleta Bar In Nevada
Try something new the next time you feel like a cold sweet treat and visit this unique spot in Las Vegas, Nevada. Paleta Bar is far from your typical ice cream shop. Instead of your average ice cream cone, this shop serves up gourmet Mexican ice pops. Topped with all types of delicious sweets, you’re bound to fall in love with these tasty creations! Take a look below and plan your visit soon.
Located at Shanghai Plaza in Las Vegas, Paleta Bar is a sweet destination like no other. This place will satisfy your sweet tooth with its unique take on traditional Mexican ice pops!
Paleta is Spanish for "ice pops" and they are beloved treats in Latin American countries. They are typically made with either a fruit base or a cream base from sweet cream and milk, and they are especially delicious on a hot day!
Paleta Bar takes your typical Mexican ice pops to the next level with high quality ingredients and creative flavors. And with a wide variety of premium dippings and toppings, you can enjoy endless flavor combinations crafted to your liking.
The first step at Paleta Bar is to choose your paleta. You have a choice between all types of fresh flavors like mango, lime, avocado, strawberry, vanilla, coffee, and more.
Next, you'll choose your dipping: dark chocolate, white chocolate, milk chocolate, or powdered chile and Chamoy. You can even opt between half and full-dipped.
You'll then move onto the most exciting part - toppings! Toppings include nuts, Oreo, sprinkles, coconut, chili powder, and M&Ms. If you don't feel like making a decision, you can always go for one of their popular flavor combinations.
Additionally, Paleta Bar boasts aguas frescas, fruit cups, and other Mexican snacks like elote (corn.) Learn all about Paleta Bar by visiting their website and stop by when you next feel like somethin' sweet.
