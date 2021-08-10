Keep Cool With A Gourmet Mexican Ice Pop From Paleta Bar In Nevada

Heads up! There’s a new attraction opening in Nevada soon that you may want to add to your bucket list. Premiering later this year, Flyover is an immersive attraction that allows visitors to experience what it’s like to soar across some of the world’s most iconic landscapes. They have just two other locations around the globe, and they picked Las Vegas for their third! This looks like a thrilling experience fit for the whole family, so be sure to check it out.