Greensburg Hose Company No. 1 hosting car and bike cruise

Members of the Greensburg Hose Company No. 1 are hoping to show off their classic cars while raising money for the station.

Scheduled for Aug. 15, it will be the first first car and bike cruise hosted by members of the McLaughlin Drive station. In addition to the show, the event will feature food trucks, a 50-50 raffle, a Chinese auction and a DJ. Capt. Brian Turpin noted a Mac Tool Truck will be present selling tools.

“We’re looking for some ways to get the community together and, obviously, raise a little bit of money for us,” Turpin said. “A lot of us have classic cars from our station, so we kind of want to show off our own cars, too. What better way to do it?”

Fire stations across the region have been working to reignite fundraising efforts after most were postponed or canceled last year because of the covid-19 pandemic.

In Greensburg, Hose Company No. 8 hosts its Shuey Burger sales throughout the summer. In addition to fundraisers, the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department held a community-based celebration at Lynch Field last month after the city canceled its community days festival.

For members of Greensburg Hose Company No. 1, efforts over the past few months have been focused on spreading the word about the event. Turpin said station members handed out flyers at car shows with the hopes of getting 100 vehicles registered for the event. According to Turpin, it costs $5 for vehicles to enter the show.

The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. in the back lot of the fire station, located at 6 McLaughlin Drive in Greensburg. Parking will be available near Nicely Elementary School.

Pre-registration for attendees is not required.

“We’re hoping for a good turnout,” Turpin said.