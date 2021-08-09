Citizens Bank set to close Ligonier, New Kensington, Ross branches

Citizens Bank is set to close branches in Ligonier Borough, Ross Township and New Kensington by early December.

Bennett Griesmer, spokesman for Citizens Financial Group, confirmed the New Kensington branch, at 901 Fifth Ave., is slated to close Nov. 17, while additional closures are set for Dec. 7, at the Ross Park branch, 4885 McKnight Road, and for Dec. 8 at the Ligonier branch, 121 Main St.

“We continue to evaluate, evolve and adjust our branch strategy across our network,” Griesmer said. “As part of our ongoing branch transformation work, we continuously monitor foot traffic patterns and continue to invest in our online and mobile banking technology.

“We continue to believe in the value of a physical branch, providing a human-digital approach that allows customers to bank with us from anywhere using digital tools while coming into a branch for financial advice as they navigate important life decisions such as paying for college, buying a house and saving for retirement.”

Griesmer noted Citizens’ Eaton Road branch, at 2841 Ligonier St. in Latrobe, is tellerless but will be boosted to a full-service location by Dec. 8. It’s about 9 miles away from the Ligonier branch.

Citizens also will continue to operate branches near the New Kensington office — in the Giant Eagle supermarket at 200 Tarentum Bridge Road, about 2 miles away, and at 3136 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, about 4 miles away.

Citizens customers who normally do business at the Ross Park location may instead visit neighboring ATMs or other branches — including an office at 8050 Peebles Road, about 2 miles away.

The bank has four employees each at the Ligonier and New Kensington branches and two at the Ross Park location. Griesmer said Citizens encourages employees affected by closures to apply for open positions within the company.