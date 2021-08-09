Oilers Banking on Core 5: Success, or the Next Maple Leafs?
The Edmonton Oilers have put all their chips in. With the long-term extension for Darnell Nurse done — a deal that starts at the end of next season — they’ve selected five players they believe can bring them at least one Stanley Cup. Having invested nearly half of the team’s total salary cap in Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman and Nurse, it’s logical fans might question if this is the right approach.www.yardbarker.com
